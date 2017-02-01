Village Players cook up old-fashion mystery

The cast of the Village Players’ produc- tion of Mousetrap makes its debut on Feb. 3.

The Village Players are bringing Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap to the James McCabe Theatre, 506 5th St. in Valrico, beginning tonight (Feb. 3).

The Mousetrap first opened in 1952 in West London and is the longest running play. The murder mystery encourages audiences to "suspect everyone."

"I enjoy especially murder mysteries and historical true stories," said Village Players producer Gail Pierce, who directs this particular show. "I believe the reason I prefer to direct these two types of plays is because I believe everyone enjoys a good mystery, a 'whodunit.'

"Two of my favorite murder mystery writers are the classic ones: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of the Great Sherlock Holmes, and the world renowned & widely traveled Agatha Christie."

The Village Players hope the play will bring a bit of London and mystery to their historic stage and their patrons. They ask patrons, like they do in London, to not give away the ending.

Guests can purchase tickets for Feb. 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 for regular show dates, or for two matinees on Feb. 5 and 12, beginning at 3 p.m.

Tonight's performance will begin with a traditional fundraising dinner at 7 p.m., sponsored by La Septima for $25 per person. Curtain goes up at 8:15 p.m. Reservations are required in advance. Admission price is $15 and $13 for seniors, students and military with ID.