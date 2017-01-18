weather unavailableweather unavailable
Wyndham Grand resort, largest development ever on Clearwater Beach, opens today

  • Times Staff

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 11:51am

    Will Saunders, 8, left, and his father David Saunders, right, of Melbourne, Australia, arrive at Clearwater Beach in October outside the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort, in background.

    DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times

    CLEARWATER — The long-awaited Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach resort opens to the public today — all 750,000 square feet of it.

    As the largest development ever built on Clearwater Beach, the two 15-story towers have 448 guest rooms and timeshare suites, a fitness center, spa, pool, coffee bar, Asian fusion restaurant and a massive ballroom and event space with an open-air breezeway between the towers overlooking the Gulf.

    The $175 million project, built by Tampa philanthropist Kiran Patel, is the latest in a string of high-end hotels to open on the beach following the Opal Sands Resort in 2016, the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa in 2010 and Sandpearl Resort in 2007.

    The launch will be marked with a ribbon cutting today and a celebration on the beach just south of Pier 60 on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. with food trucks, entertainment and fireworks.

    Wyndham Grand resort, largest development ever on Clearwater Beach, opens today 01/18/17
