Brunch looks to boost outlook of women

BRANDON — The Woman's Successful Living Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 7) at the Event Gallery, 524 Oakfield Drive.

Organizer Pearl Chiarenza has lined up a group of motivational speakers to help woman who struggle to put themselves first while handling life's struggles. Topics will include weight loss, developing a financial plan and reaping more success in life. The brunch seeks to provide tools to help women achieve financial success, healthier bodies, happier families and spiritual strength.

The seminar will focus specifically on helping women who have faced economic and personal challenges fulfill dreams.

Stacey Shieffelin, CEO of YBF (Your Best Friend) Beauty will deliver the keynote address. Other guest speakers include Shannon Couturier of Co-Work Landing, Pattie Powers of First Command Financial Services, Sandy Lee of Sandy Lee Coaching and Bonnie Karet, co-founder of the Big, Big World Project. Tickets are $55 for regular admission and $60 at the door.

To purchase tickets, go to womenssuccessfulliving.eventbrite.com, or contact Chiarenza at pearl@womenssuccessfulliving.com or call (813) 449-3308.