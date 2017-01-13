Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly in Tampa Bay to accept Tony Jannus Award

TAMPA — The head of the biggest airline operating out of Tampa International Airport is in town to receive the biggest award the airport doles out.

Southwest Airlines chairman president and CEO Gary Kelly was announced in May as winner of the airport's 2016 Tony Jannus Award, but could not attend the ceremonies at the time.

Southwest is Tampa International Airport's largest carrier and has been serving the region for more than 20 years. Just last month, Southwest launched its first international flight to Havana, Cuba, from the Tampa airport.

Read more: Traveling aboard Southwest 3952, first commercial flight from Tampa to Cuba in five decades

The airline has grown to become one of the largest in the nation under Kelly's leadership and was ranked seventh on the list of most admired companies in the world by Fortune magazine this year, according to a press release.

Kelly has worked at Southwest for more than 30 years, starting out as a controller and from there moving on to be chief financial officer, vice president of finance and executive vice president before being promoted to CEO and vice chairman in July 2004. He took over the roles of chairman and president in 2008.

Since its first nominee in 1964, the Tony Jannus list of winners has grown to a virtual "Who's Who" in the industry, including such luminaries as Brigadier General Charles Yeager, Donald W. Douglas, Sr., Capt. Edward V. Rickenbacker, Col. Frank Borman, Herb Kelleher, Richard Branson, Joseph Leonard, Colleen Barrett and the 2008 honoree Larry Kellner of Continental Airlines. In addition to the Tony Jannus Award program, the Tony Jannus Distinguished Aviation Society recognizes outstanding local students with an annual essay contest and presents cash awards to deserving university students as part of the Society's Scholarships Awards Program.

