Southwest to fly to LaGuardia International Airport from Tampa starting June 4

Southwest Airlines will begin selling tickets for daily flights from Tampa International Airport to New York City's LaGuardia International Airport. [SKIP O'ROURKE | Times]

Southwest Airlines is adding twice daily flights to New York City's LaGuardia International Airport from Tampa International Airport beginning June 4.

The new nonstop flight will leave Tampa at 5:40 a.m. and 2:35 p.m. daily. Return flights from LaGuardia will depart at 8:55 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. daily.

Tickets are on sale now.

Southwest is the Tampa airport's largest and most popular air carrier, said airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps. New York City is the Tampa airport's most popular destination, Nipps added.

Southwest is investing heavily in new air service throughout Florida. The carrier is offering its first international flight to Havana, Cuba, from Tampa, which began last month. The carrier applied for service to Grand Cayman Island from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which would also begin on June 4. Southwest will also begin service to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Belize, and Cancun, Mexico, from Fort Lauderdale. Other new Florida flights include nonstop service on Southwest between Fort Lauderdale and Orlando; daily nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale and Philadelphia; and weekend nonstops between Pensacola and Denver.

Contact Justine Griffin at jgriffin@tampabay.com. Follow @SunBizGriffin.