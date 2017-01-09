St. Pete-Clearwater Airport posts record in passenger traffic in 2016

Allegiant Air is the dominant carrier at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, which served a record number of passengers in 2016. [DOUGLAS CLIFFORD | Times]

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport broke a record in passenger traffic in 2016, with a 12 percent spike over 2015.

A total of 1,837,035 passengers passed through St. Pete-Clearwater Airport in 2016, the Pinellas County airport's second consecutive record year and the fourth year in a row of double-digit passenger increases, according to a press release.

Passenger traffic in December increased by 13 percent on domestic flights and 18 percent on international flights, compared to the same month the year prior.

"We are delighted to welcome so many visitors to our destination and to serve our community with non-stop flights to 56 cities," said Tom Jewsburt, the director of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, in a statement.

The bump in traffic is credited mostly to Allegiant Air, which continues to grow as the airport's dominant carrier despite a slew of emergency landings both at the St. Pete-Clearwater airport and from flights leaving or headed to the region.

Allegiant offers service to more than 50 destinations in the United States from the St. Pete-Clearwater airport. The Las Vegas-based discount airliner will begin service to Cleveland on Feb. 15 and to Austin, Texas, on Feb. 17. Sunwing Airlines also resumes seasonal service to Halifax starting in February. Sun Country Airlines offers service to Gulfport-Biloxi from St. Pete-Clearwater.

