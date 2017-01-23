Gas prices are falling for the first time since November. Wonder why?

Despite a recent dip, gas prices remain far higher than they were a year ago. This file photo from January 2016 shows regular gas selling for $1.79 at the Rally station on 22nd Avenue and 4th Street N in St. Petersburg. [DIRK SHADD | Times]

TAMPA — The drumbeat of higher gas prices has finally reversed.

Just don't expect it to last.

Gas prices, which have dipped 4.8 cents over the last week, will be on the rise again by about March, experts say.

The seasonal dip was an expected, but welcome relief, coming after prices rose about 25 cents between Nov. 1 and Jan. 1 in Florida.

The average unleaded gas price in Tampa Bay was $2.28 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy.com, which manages a daily survey of 1,260 gas stations in the region.

"It's a decent sized dip," said GasBuddy.com's senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan. Although there are "a lot of political undertones" with the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday, DeHaan said the drop is caused by simple economics.

"Gasoline demand is very weak this time of year especially in the northern half of the country," he said. Essentially, this dip happens every year since people in snowy regions miss work and avoid road trips.

AAA the Auto Group also reported that Florida's gas prices have dropped for 17 consecutive days, according to a press release issued Sunday evening.

The region's gas prices are still far above January 2016 levels however, when they stood at $1.79 per gallon — the lowest in years.

DeHann said that while President Trump has announced plans to scale back energy regulations, the price at the pump will likely not be impacted until at least those new plans are implemented. With fewer regulations, oil companies will likely increase production and the price would then likely fall, he explained before adding:

"It's much too early to talk about potentials," he said. "We're still on the first four days of his presidency."

DeHaan noted that barring major market changes over the next six weeks or so, refineries will be making the switch to its more expensive summer product starting in March and the cost will inevitably rise again.

"Enjoy the lower prices while they last," he said.

Contact Alli Knothe at aknothe@tampabay.com. Follow @KnotheA.