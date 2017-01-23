Clear65° FULL FORECASTClear65° FULL FORECAST
My Favorite Car: '78 Datsun 280Z, James DeAngelo, 60, Wesley Chapel

    Monday, January 23, 2017 12:30pm

    I purchased my Datsun 280Z right out of the showroom in New York on Oct. 11, 1978. My father helped me finance the car as I had just recently graduated from college at the University of Miami. He passed away a few months after the purchase so I always felt a strong attachment to the car. The "Z" was way ahead of its time. The general belief in the automotive industry is that this was one of the best built production cars. Today the car has only 144,000 miles and runs excellent. Recently retired, I'm hoping to spend more time restoring it.

    '78 Datsun 280Z

    Tell us about your cool wheels

    Whether it was your first car or your favorite, we'd like to hear your story. All we need is an email telling us the make, model and year, and a short description of why you love(d) it.

    Plus your name, address and date of birth, and

    A high-resolution photo or scanned image of the car and send it to drive@tampabay.com.

    01/23/17
    Loading...