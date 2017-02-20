My First Car | Bill Tinney, 71, Brooksville

My First Car: '66 Dodge Dart GT, Bill Tinney, 71, Brooksville

In 1966, in Conneaut, Ohio, I got my first full-time job and purchased my first car. It was a dark blue Dodge Dart GT Hi-Po. I paid $2,100 for it, equipped with a 273-cubic-inch V-8, four-barrel carb, four-speed tranny and open-tip muffler. I was ready to drag race! I souped it up with cam, Doug's Headers, rear-end gearing, and went drag racing — street and strip. I turned 13.5 seconds in the quarter mile and surprised many guys with bigger motors. When I married the love of my life in 1968, I traded the car for a 1970 Dodge Dart Swinger (340-cubic-inch engine). We still own the go-man-go orange Dart, which sits next to my 2004 Ram 1500 Dodge Viper V-10 truck. Guess you could say I'm a Conneaut Dodge Boy and it all started with my first car.

