The Daily Drivers: 2017 Honda Ridgeline AWD RTL-E

We've always loved the practicality of Honda's Ridgeline pickup — Lyra owned one — even if we didn't love the geometry of its design. For 2017, Honda reintroduces the truck after a two-year absence and this second-generation Ridgeline corrects all of its predecessor's aesthetic flaws while making a compelling case for itself as the SUV alternative.

Appearance: The unit-body Ridgeline now looks more like a traditional crew-cab pickup, which isn't a bad thing. Still, we'll concede the point to those who say Honda has overcompensated for its predecessor's body creases and odd angles by producing a pedestrian pickup. This new Ridgeline — especially in the front — resembles Honda's Pilot SUV. The grille is dominated by a chrome top bar that sweeps back over the headlights, and the hood carries the same ridges as the Pilot. Our Ridgeline, the top-of-line RTL-E, came with five-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels and a power moonroof.

Performance: Honda has given the Ridgeline a new 3.5-liter direct-injected V-6 mated to a 6-speed automatic. This version of Honda's i-VTEC has Variable Cylinder Management and puts out 280 horsepower. This combination makes for smooth shifting and more than enough power in all driving situations. Our tester's all-wheel drive has Intelligent Variable Torque Management. Honda claims this a new and more capable system that offers better all-weather traction and handling. We didn't drive the Ridgeline in bad weather, but can attest to the AWD system's contribution to the truck's non-truck-like handling, which also is helped by a car-like independent suspension. The ride also is comfortable without any of the stiffness you often get in a pickup.

Interior: It's roomy and appealing, with a mix of soft-touch and quality materials, including some really cushy leather seats that once again remind us more of a car or SUV than a light-duty truck. The bottoms of the 60/40-split rear seats fold up easily for extra storage space. The truck bed can accommodate 4-foot-wide items, such as sheets of plywood, between the wheel wells. (Although you made need an available bed extender for longer items.) All of this capability made us wish we'd had the Ridgeline for our recent holiday shopping and hauling. The one thing that could be better in the cabin is Honda's infotainment system, which in the Ridgeline uses a 8-inch color touch display with touchscreen controls. (Why no volume-control dial?) The truck bed also features a practical Dual-Action Tailgate, which also swings open like a sideways like a door. The Ridgeline also holds other surprises that Honda says make it the ultimate tailgating vehicle: an in-bed trunk and an available Truck Bed Audio System. The Big Game will never be the same. Plus, the glass-fiber-reinforced bed is dent and scratch resistant, so you can haul the grill and all your supplies without worries.

Our 3 favorites

Ride and handling: It's an enjoyable and comfortable daily driver.

Convenience: Fold-up rear seatbacks, under-seat storage, truck-bed trunk.

Market niche: It's the truck for people who don't like trucks.

The bottom line: Who needs an SUV when you can haul five in comfort, have room for lots of cargo and be the MVP of the tailgate lot?











