Raymond James Financial operating on all cylinders with strong quarter, record stock price

Fast growing St. Petersburg investment firm Raymond James Financial reported strong quarterly gains in revenues and earnings its fiscal 2017 first quarter.

Raymond James CEO Paul Reilly stated that growing client assets, including those under the recently revived Alex. Brown brand in the Middle Atlantic states, and the Federal Reserve's decision to increase short-term interest rates should boost the wealth unit's earnings in future quarters.

"We continue to enjoy solid financial advisor recruiting and retention results," Reilly said, referring to the firm's aggressive efforts to bring wealth advisors from larger Wall Street firms under the Raymond James umbrella. Reilly, who has led the corporate expansion, received total compensation in the past fiscal year of $8.4 million, up from $7.8 million in the prior year and $5.6 million two years ago.

Raymond James Financial reported quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion and quarterly net income of $146.6 million, or $1 per diluted share. Quarterly net income increased 38 percent compared to the prior year's fiscal first quarter but declined 15 percent from the preceding quarter.

The firm's shares have soared since November and closed Wednesday at $75.61, a record high, on the same day the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 20,000 threshold. The company boasts a market cap exceeding $10 billion, making it by far the most valuable publicly traded company based in the Tampa Bay market.

Raymond James branch managers are convening this week for meetings at the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club in the city's downtown.

