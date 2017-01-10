Bright House Field is outta here; Spectrum Field is in

Clearwater's Bright House Field is being renamed Spectrum Field, thanks to the switch in local cable providers. [Times file photo]

CLEARWATER — Bright House Field is no more.

Relax, sports fans. The 8,500-seat ballpark still sits just west of U.S. 19 in Clearwater. But call it Spectrum Field from here on out.

You need a score card to keep up with all the changes among Tampa Bay's cable TV and internet providers in the last year. And this name change is the result of one: the acquisition of Bright House Networks by Charter Communications, a sale finalized last year. Charter offers a suite of broadband services through its Spectrum brand.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Charter announced the park's name change Monday, part of Charter's naming rights deal with the team. The field is the Phillies spring training facility and home of the minor league Clearwater Threshers.

Phillies officials say the signs with the new name aren't up yet. But expect them soon.

This could take some getting used to for local baseball fans. Bright House Field has been the ballpark's only name since its 2004 opening.