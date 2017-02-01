Cafe offers Louisiana, Creole fusion

Another Broken Egg Cafe opens in South Tampa. Photo courtesy of Another Broken Egg Cafe.

Custom artwork depicting coastal scenes hang on the walls inside the new South Tampa Another Broken Egg Café, surrounded by scents of lobster brie omelets and shrimp and grits.

"I think a big thing for us is that it's not your traditional breakfast and brunch food," said general manager Brad Sharpe. "It's a fusion of Louisiana and Creole flavors so it makes for a unique menu."

Ron Green founded the restaurant in 1996 out of Louisiana.

"He's the one who created the recipes and concept and it's slowly grown from there into what we are now, with a little over 60 locations," Sharpe said.

Unlike some of the other locations, this cafe, located at 4041 S Dale Mabry Highway in the Shoppes of South Dale, includes a patio for outdoor dining.

The restaurant hosted a friends and family soft opening on Jan. 27 and 28 with proceeds benefitting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and Lowry Park Zoo.

It officially opened to the public on Monday (Jan. 30) with a full menu and full service.

A full liquor license is still in the works.

Another Broken Egg Café is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call, (813) 769-9906 or visit, anotherbrokenegg.com.

