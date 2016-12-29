Carrollwood-area venue ready to party

Mary Caron has restored a factory warehouse and turned it into the Epicenter Event Venue, a facility that can be used for weddings, celebrations and parties. Photo courtesy of Mary Caron

CARROLLWOOD — It was once a country bar and then a tobacco manufacturing facility.

Now a 7,000 square foot building in Carrollwood has once again found new purpose thanks to Mary Caron.

Originally, Caron intended the large space to serve as a workshop where she could refurbish and re-purpose furniture and home décor items, but it quickly turned into something different. Caron opened The Epicenter Event Venue, a restored factory warehouse that can be used for weddings, celebrations, and parties.

"We're open to all events," Caron said.

The customizable space is decorated with eclectic items that Caron has gathered from around the country. She frequently attends auctions, where she has acquired items such as doors and windows from the historic Belleview Biltmore. One of the signature pieces is an enormous mahogany bar that came from a house on Davis Island.

The Epicenter Event Venue can accommodate 150 people, has two vintage bars, a dance area, a large, elevated stage, and a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system.

There are long, rustic dining tables with antique gilded chairs, and plenty of cozy seating areas.

Caron works to customize and create the perfect package tailored to her client's event. Onsite catering is provided by Edibles by Ethel.

The Epicenter Event Venue is located at 9430 Lazy Lane. For more information, call (813) 474-8649, or visit facebook/theepicentereventvenue.

SHARE YOUR NEWS: If you have an item for Everybody's Business, contact Danielle Hauser at danihauser20@gmail.com.