Carrollwood-area venue ready to party

CARROLLWOOD — It was once a country bar and then a tobacco manufacturing facility.

Now a 7,000 square foot building in Carrollwood has once again found new purpose thanks to Mary Caron.

Originally, Caron intended the large space to serve as a workshop where she could refurbish and re-purpose furniture and home décor items, but it quickly turned into something different. Caron opened The Epicenter Event Venue, a restored factory warehouse that can be used for weddings, celebrations, and parties.

"We're open to all events," Caron said.

The customizable space is decorated with eclectic items that Caron has gathered from around the country. She frequently attends auctions, where she has acquired items such as doors and windows from the historic Belleview Biltmore. One of the signature pieces is an enormous mahogany bar that came from a house on Davis Island.

The Epicenter Event Venue can accommodate 150 people, has two vintage bars, a dance area, a large, elevated stage, and a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system.

There are long, rustic dining tables with antique gilded chairs, and plenty of cozy seating areas.

Caron works to customize and create the perfect package tailored to her client's event. Onsite catering is provided by Edibles by Ethel.

The Epicenter Event Venue is located at 9430 Lazy Lane. For more information, call (813) 474-8649, or visit facebook/theepicentereventvenue.

Mediterranean spot opens in New Tampa

NEW TAMPA — On Nov. 19, a new Mediterranean restaurant opened its first location in the Tampa Bay area. Paramount Lebanese Kitchen offers a farm-to-table, casual dining experience that bridges the gap between fast food and healthy food items.

Paramount Lebanese Kitchen, which has three locations in the Orlando area, offers made-to-order Mediterranean fare. The restaurant uses sustainable, locally sourced, grass-fed, GMO and hormone-free meats, and locally sourced ingredients.

The large menu includes salads, a variety of hummus, rice bowls, sandwiches, shawarma and flat-bread style dishes. Sandwiches include chicken shawarma and falafel, and salads include tabbouleh and fattoush.

Some of the main courses offered are lamb, BBQ beef and kafta skewers. Family platters and vegetarian options are available, and there are weekend specials and a lunch menu.

Paramount Lebanese Kitchen is located at 18089 Highwoods Preserve Parkway, unit 4. For more information, call (813) 252-9370, or visit paramountfinefoodsusa.com.

SHARE YOUR NEWS: If you have an item for Everybody's Business, contact Danielle Hauser at danihauser20@gmail.com.