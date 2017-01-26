Mostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy73° FULL FORECAST
Celebrity chef opens Gold's Gym in Largo

  • Times staff

Thursday, January 26, 2017 11:49am

LARGO — Gold's Gym opened a new location this month owned in part by celebrity chef Robert Irvine.

The gym at 2178 East Bay Drive will offer training and amenities designed by Irvine, who attended the grand opening celebration on Saturday.

According to a news release, it's the first fitness franchise for the chef and fitness enthusiast, known for his appearances on Food Network shows including Dinner Impossible, Worst Cooks in America and Guy's Grocery Games.

The gym is open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

