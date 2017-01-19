New appointments involving HSN, WellCare Health Plans and Cushman & Wakefield head this week's list of Tampa Bay business Movers & Shakers

Retail

The National Retail Federation elected HSN CEO Mindy Grossman as chairman of the NRF board of directors, succeeding Kip Tindell, co-founder and chairman of The Container Store.

Grossman, who will serve a two-year-term, was elected as the board held its annual winter meeting in New York as part of Retail's BIG Show, an industry conference. Neiman Marcus Group CEO, Karen Katz, who was named chair of the NRF Foundation, will also serve for two years of the NRF board in addition to chairing the Foundation. Grossman previously served as vice chair.

Grossman is the CEO of HSNi, the operating company of HSN, formerly known as the Home Shopping Network, which is based in St. Petersburg.

Health Care

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. said it has recently named W. Lee Bowers chief operating officer, Florida. He will provide leadership and oversight across the state on network management, behavioral health operations, and sales and marketing functions. Bowers will report to Elizabeth Miller, state president.

Bowers most recently was vice president of national duals, Medicaid and long-term services and supports (LTSS) network for Humana where he developed and executed large market and state-specific provider network strategies. In addition, Bowers has held managed care roles at both WellPoint, Inc. and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida.

He holds a master's degree in health administration and a bachelor's degree in business from the University of North Florida.

Real Estate

Cushman & Wakefield announced that Scott Garlick has been named Tampa managing principal.

In his new role, Garlick will lead Cushman & Wakefield's operations in the Tampa Bay market while continuing to serve as one of the region's most prominent office leasing brokerage professionals. Larry Richey, who has been Cushman & Wakefield's Tampa managing principal for the last 25 years, will continue to oversee the firm's nine Florida offices as Florida market leader.

Garlick joined Cushman & Wakefield in 2007 as member of the firm's Office and Industrial Brokerage Services Group. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, he spent 12 years playing professional soccer in the United States and abroad. He appeared in 240 Major League Soccer games over a 10 year period, winning an MLS Cup with DC United and twice being named an MLS All-Star.

Law

Alison M. Steele has moved her law practice to Alison M. Steele, P.A. in St. Petersburg. A lawyer since 1987, her practice concentrations will continue to include advising and representing news media and non-media members in First Amendment, Sunshine Law, and other civil rights matters; employment law advice and litigation; and varied civil litigation and appeals in Florida's state and federal courts. She represents the Tampa Bay Times and the Observer Media Group on First Amendment issues.

Steele received her bachelor's degree from Stetson University. She received her juris doctor cum laude from Stetson College of Law. She served as law clerk to United States Magistrate Judge Thomas G. Wilson (M.D. Fla.).

Megan A. Odroniec, senior counsel and business lawyer in Foley's Tampa office, has been elected to the partnership, effective Feb. 1, 2017.

Odroniec represents publicly held companies in connection with initial and follow-on public securities offerings, federal securities law reporting and compliance and corporate governance matters. She also represents both publicly held companies and private companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, strategic alliances and other business transactions.

An honors graduate of the University of Florida, Odroniec earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law.

Thompson, Sizemore, Gonzalez & Hearing announced that LaKisha M. Kinsey-Sallis and Nathan J. Paulich have been named partners of the firm.

Kinsey-Sallis has practiced with Thompson, Sizemore, Gonzalez & Hearing since 2011. She earned her J.D. from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law in 2005.

Paulich has practiced with the firm since 2010. He earned his J.D., summa cum laude, from Florida State University College of Law in 2010.

Both of the partners focus on management-side labor and employment law as well as education and administrative law.

Banking

Mark Fernandez has joined USAmeriBank as senior vice president, marketing and communications executive.

Fernandez brings more than 25 years of marketing and civic engagement experience to his role. Prior to starting his own consulting company, he was senior vice president/chief sales officer for the Tampa Bay Rays for 10 years, in charge of corporate marketing, sales, broadcasting and community relations.

Prior to joining the Rays, Fernandez previously held a similar role with the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team.

A native of Tampa, he attended Chamberlain High School and the University of South Florida.

Insurance

Lykes Insurance, a commercial insurance firm headquartered in Tampa, has hired Hildie Haviland and Sean Mainwaring as risk advisors, commercial property and casualty; and Brittany Spaziano as a risk advisor specializing in employee benefits. They will serve clients throughout the state with a focus on the Tampa Bay area market.

Prior to joining Lykes, Haviland was a business development associate at USC Consulting Group. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Michigan State University and holds a general lines — property and casualty — license.

Mainwaring was formerly sales director at Anchor Insurance Group of Florida. A graduate of University of South Florida with a bachelor of arts degree in Economics, he holds 220 licenses for all lines of commercial insurance and a 215 license for health, life and variable annuities.

Spaziano came to Lykes Insurance from OASIS Outsourcing. A graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance, she holds a life, health and variable annuities license.

If you have news about Tampa Bay business Movers & Shakers, email it to biznews@tampabay.com. Please put Biz Movers in the subject line and include a photo.