Costcos set to open in Wesley Chapel, Westchase

Costco is in the process of stocking shelves for a Feb. 9 opening at its new location in the Westchase area. It also plans to open on Feb. 8 in Wesley Chapel. Photo by Danielle Hauser.

Costco members no longer have to drive to opposite ends of the Tampa Bay area to do their shopping.

In early February, two new Costco membership warehouses will open, providing convenient and central locations for shoppers in Hillsborough and Pasco counties. Currently, the only Tampa Bay area Costcos are located in Brandon and Clearwater.

Costco will open in Wesley Chapel in the Cypress Creek Town Center on Feb, 8, and a Costco will open in the Westchase area on Feb. 9. Like other Costco locations, the new 152,000 square foot warehouses will offer more than 3,800 different quality, brand-name and private-label merchandise at lower prices than typically found at conventional wholesale or retail sources.

Both Costco locations will feature a variety of specialty departments, including a gas station, fresh bakery, fresh meat, fresh produce, and deli with rotisserie chicken. There is also an optical department with an independent Doctor of Optometry, a photo center, pharmacy, tire center, hearing aid center, and a food court.

Beer, liquor, and fine wine are also offered. Costco also sells appliances, televisions, toys, hardware, apparel, books, jewelry, furniture, and office supplies. Costco members can also save on Costco services such as travel and auto buying.

Costco is open only to Costco members and offers three types of membership: Executive, Business, and Gold Star. Both locations are currently holding membership sign-ups.

Costco is located at 2225 Grand Cypress Drive in Wesley Chapel, and is located at 8712 W Linebaugh Ave in Tampa. For more information, visit costco.com.

SHARE YOUR NEWS: If you have an item for Everybody's Business, contact Danielle Hauser at danihauser20@gmail.com.