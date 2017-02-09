Eatery brings Thai cuisine to Ybor

Asiatic Street Food + Noodle Bar offers a new dining option in Ybor City: Thai food.

"We wanted to offer street food from Thai culture where they have food on the side of the road, so we are bringing that here and portraying it in a better scenery," said general manager Surachai Mak Sinchat.

That scenery includes a signature Ybor, brick exterior, bamboo on the walls inside and a menu that boasts pork belly and grilled beef appetizers, pad Thai and all kinds of noodles: noodle soups, stir fry noodles and steamed noodles sans broth.

Asiatic Street Food + Noodle Bar is co-owned by Monchai Ong who is from Thailand.

"The thing with Thai food is, the ingredients are out there but everyone has a different style of cooking. He (Ong) adds his own touch," Sinchat said.

Ong is also part owner of Thai Thani and Oishi. He branched out of Channelside, where he first opened Thai Thani in 2004 followed by Oishi in 2009, into Ybor City with this new concept which held a soft opening in December.

"We saw that Ybor didn't have Asian offerings other than sushi and wanted to bring a different atmosphere to Ybor," Sinchat said.

The noodle bar offers dine-in and take out at 1600 E 8th Ave.

A grand opening celebration has been tentatively set for April 15 to coincide with the Thailand New Year.

For more information, call (813) 284-5317 or visit asiaticstreetfood-noodle.com.

