After 21 influential years at helm of Florida High Tech Corridor Council, Randy Berridge steps down

Randy Berridge, a long respected name in economic and development circles across the I-4 Corridor, will retire Wednesday from the Florida High Tech Corridor Council after serving as its head since 1996. The group, based in the Orlando area suburb of Heathrow, was formed as an economic development initiative of three of the country's largest research institutions — the University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida and the University of Florida. The council's mission is to grow high tech industry and innovation through partnerships that support research, marketing, workforce and entrepreneurship.

The Florida High Tech Corridor Council often worked regionally in the background, providing funding and expertise to assist local tech and economic development groups move forward on related issues. Berridge was a tireless advocate for Central Florida's emerging technology industries.

Berridge will serve part-time in a transition role until June 30. Ed Schons, the University of Central Florida's assistant vice president of university relations and director of economic development, will take over the role as head of the council.

Prior to heading the council, Berridge worked 30 years for AT&T.