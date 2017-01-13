N.C. staffing firm BlueLine Associates moves headquarters to Tampa, Cott Corp. adds 60 jobs

TAMPA — Within hours of each other, two companies promised Friday that they would bring a combined 210 new jobs to Tampa.

North Carolina staffing and consulting agency BlueLine Associates said it is moving its global headquarters to Tampa, and bringing 150 high-paying jobs with it.

Separately, locally-based beverage producer and distributor Cott Corp., announced it is adding 60 new positions to its workforce.

BlueLine has pledged to invest more than $2 million in the local community, Gov. Rick Scott's office said, with new hires expected to earn about $72,000 a year, well over the state's average wage rate.

The state pitched in $720,000 in incentives to attract BlueLine, while Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa contributed an additional $180,000. BlueLine was also being wooed by Louisiana, according to the governor's office.

The headquarters will house several departments, including financial, legal and human resources. BlueLine already has an existing local office, which is on North Himes Avenue in Tampa. The $2 million investment will be used to build out a new space. The company also has offices in New Jersey, London, Belgium and Singapore.

"This move gives us access to Florida's strong talent pool and allows us to continue the strategic expansion of our business," Rocky Silvestri, the company's president. "Our company culture is at the core of our business success, our client's satisfaction, and the happiness of our people. We are excited to bring those guiding principles to Tampa."

Earlier today, Cott Corp., one of the area's largest headquartered companies, committed to investing $800,000 here in addition to the hiring spree. The beverage producer and distributor has seen success after it shifted away from producing private label sodas and delved into the tea, coffee and water sector. In recent years it has acquired DS Services, Aquaterra, Eden Springs and most recently, S&D Coffee and Tea.

The expansion is backed by $300,000 in state and county incentives. The total QTI (qualified target industry) package includes $240,000 from the state and $60,000 from Hillsborough County. In order to receive the incentives, companies are obliged to create a targeted number of higher-paying jobs.

For more information on BlueLine's job openings, visit BlueLine-associates.com.

