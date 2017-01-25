Pasco ice skating rink billed as largest in the Southeast is open for business

The Florida Hospital Center Ice complex, shown during construction last year, opened for business on Wednesday. [Times file photo]

WESLEY CHAPEL — A new five-rink ice skating facility billed by its owners as the largest of its kind in the southeast opened up in Wesley Chapel this morning.

The Florida Hospital Center Ice complex includes three National Hockey League size rinks, one Olympic rink and a junior rink.

"This is more than just Tampa Bay," said rink communications director Kim Payne. "It's the biggest facility from here to New York."

Previous coverage: Here's a look inside the enormous ice arena under construction

When complete, the $22.5 million facility will also include a fitness gym, a pro shop, a snack bar, full restaurant and bar, ballet studio and meeting space, and a 90 yard turfed track, though much of that was still under construction during Wednesday's ceremonial puck drop. And there will be curling.

Rink officials said they've already lined up hockey tournaments, including a national adult tournament in April and the high school state championship in February.

With such a large investment, though, the trick will be ensuring skaters are on the ice at all times, not just at night and on the weekends during the winter, which is hockey season. Gordie Zimmermann, managing partner with developer Z Mitch, LLC, said Florida's climate will make that easier.

"Public skating in Florida is different than public skating up north," he said. "A lot of rinks take their ice out in the summer. Here, people skate to get out of the heat."

The rink will also serve as home ice to the University of South Florida's hockey team, Zimmermann said.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will sponsor a recreational league that operates from Center Ice, as well as some camps and clinics. It won't practice at Center Ice, though, at least for now.

The team is locked into a practice agreement with a rink in Brandon, which is closer to its home base of Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa, Payne said. But, he hopes the quality of the facility can attract the team in the future.

In the meantime, Payne said, rink officials are making a play to become a practice facility for visiting NHL teams.

Contact Josh Solomon at (813) 909-4613 or jsolomon@tampabay.com. Follow @josh_solomon15.