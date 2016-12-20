Tampa drops idea of steering slice of tax revenue from downtown to Ybor

The industrial site known as the Gas Worx, along the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway between Channelside Drive and the Nick Nuccio Parkway, has been the subject of debate between boosters for downtown and Ybor City.

TAMPA — An idea that provoked a tug-of-war between boosters for downtown and Ybor City has died a quiet death.

In late 2015, business leaders in Ybor City proposed that the city redraw some lines to transfer the oddly named Gas Worx property — 7.6 acres that's ripe for redevelopment — out of the downtown community redevelopment area and into the CRA for Ybor City. The Gas Worx lies along the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway between Channelside Drive and the Nick Nuccio Parkway.

That way, Ybor boosters said, property tax revenues generated by new development on the Gas Worx could be steered toward improving the gateways to the historic district. Inside a CRA, taxes generated by new growth in rising property values are reserved for public projects intended to foster even more development.

City officials never calculated how much money was at issue, but it was likely in the thousands of dollars.

Downtown boosters objected, and for months the city wasn't even sure the idea was legal. The concern was that moving the Gas Worx from one CRA to another would force the city to reset the base value for the downtown CRA. The current base value was set in 1983, when the total value of property inside the downtown CRA was worth a lot less than it is today. Changing the boundaries, they worried, might jeopardize millions of dollars a year in revenue generated for downtown projects by growth there.

Finally, in November, the city's legal staff said they couldn't find a definitive case on the issue, but the consensus was that the risk of the worst-case scenario was low.

With that, the City Council was ready to move ahead with the transfer.

Then the new owner of the Gas Worx weighed in.

This month, Darryl Shaw sent the city a letter saying he had thought it over and concluded it's in everyone's best interest not to start redrawing CRA lines. Shaw, the CEO of the BluePearl Veterinary chain of animal clinics, paid $10 million for the Gas Worx property in June.

Shaw hasn't said what he plans to build there, but his request was good enough for Ybor City business leader Joe Capitano Sr., who initially said the proposed transfer wouldn't hurt downtown as much as it would help Ybor.

"I totally agree to sponsor whatever the owner wants," he said in an email to the city.

With that, the City Council dropped the idea.