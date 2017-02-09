Farm-to-table Mexican eatery plans March opening

During his 30 year career in the culinary industry, acclaimed chef Todd Hall has opened numerous restaurants, twice earned honors from the James Beard Foundation and appeared on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay.

Now Hall is bringing his Mexican restaurant concept to the former City Fish restaurant in Oldsmar.

In 2011, Hall opened Temazcal Tequila Cantina, a high-end Mexican restaurant in Boston. The restaurant proved successful and he opened a second location in Lynnfield, Mass., in 2014.

Wanting to revamp their restaurant space, City Fish owners, Craig and Matt Vario, reached out to Todd Hall about bringing a similar concept to Florida. In early March, Suegra Tequila Cantina is slated to open.

"We're doing farm-to-table Mexican," Hall said. "It's a market that's just starving for it. It's going to do really well."

The word suegra translates to mother-in-law. Hall got the inspiration for the restaurant's name while he was working and doing research in Acapulco, Mexico. He discovered that the local cooks made delicious dishes that they had learned from their madre, mother, or suegra, mother-in-law.

Hall is passionate about farm-to-table cuisine and using locally sourced ingredients.

"Food sourcing is going to be a huge part of our menu," Hall said.

Suegra's menu will include freshly made items such as starters like lobster guacamole and chicken chorizo creamy nachos. Ceviches includes lobster, tuna and scallop. A wide variety of tacos are available, such as carnitas and grilled skirt steak. There are Cazuela style fajitas, enchiladas, and seafood dishes such as mahi mahi mojo de ajo and giant sea scallops al pastor.

The extensive Tequila and Mezcal menu features over 200 Blanco, Reposado and Anejo varieties. There will also be a large drink menu, including margaritas and specialty cocktails. A special brunch menu will be offered on Sundays.

Suegra Tequila Cantina is located at 4022 Tampa Road. Initially, the restaurant will be open just for dinner, but will add lunch and Sunday brunch one month after opening. For more information, call (813) 814-5800, or visit suegratequilacantina.com.

