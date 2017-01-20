Friendly greeter opens Pet Supplies Plus

hillsevbiz012017: Mike and Barb O'Malley are owners of the new Pet Supplies Store in Land 'O Lakes. Photo by Danielle Hauser

LAND O' LAKES — Shoppers at Pet Supplies Plus in Land O'Lakes are likely to be greeted by Wrigley, an 8-year-old golden retriever. This sweet and friendly dog belongs to husband and wife, Mike and Barb O'Malley, owners of the new store.

Pet Supplies Plus celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 7 and 8, complete with a visit from Rays' mascot Raymond. Also on hand, were several pet rescue and adoption groups, and the O'Malley's made a $1,000 donation to Pasco County Animal Services.

The family owned and operated neighborhood pet store carries a broad range of food, toys, and supplies. Food offerings include organic, natural, and grain free, as well as grocery brands. Customers can find everything they need for dogs, cats, birds, fish, small animals, reptiles, and amphibians.

In addition to supplies, the store has two self-service dog wash stations, one for large breeds and one for small breeds.

Pet Supplies Plus is located at 21703 Village Lakes Shopping Center Drive. It is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (813) 575-9738, or visit petsuppliesplus.com.

SHARE YOUR NEWS: If you have an item for Everybody's Business, contact Danielle Hauser at danihauser20@gmail.com.