Fuzzy's Taco Shop opens in Temple Terrace

The baja tacos, shredded chicken served on a soft corn tortilla and topped with garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, cilantro, and feta, is a menu favorite at Fuzzy Tacos. Photo courtesy of Fuzzy Tacos.

TEMPLE TERRACE — One year after opening in Brandon, Fuzzy's Taco Shop is expanding with a new location in Temple Terrace.

This is the second Fuzzy's Taco Shop that is owned and operated by brothers and Tampa natives Adam and Ian Lieberman, along with Adam's wife J-Ray Lieberman.

"Fuzzy's Taco Shop is a great fit for this important and diverse part of Tampa," said Ian Lieberman.

The 4,100 square foot fast casual Mexican restaurant opened on Jan. 26, and features a large garden-style patio with "truck-bed seating," large communal style tables. There is a live music stage for local singers and DJ's, and a full-liquor bar with six barrels of signature frozen cocktails and sixteen beers on tap.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Diners can start their day off with breakfast tacos, jumbo burritos, huevos rancheros, migas, and chilaquiles.

Lunch and dinner items include signature Baja Tacos, nachos, quesadillas, sandwiches, jumbo burritos, soups and salads. Entrees are complimented by starters, including chips with queso, fire-roasted salsa, or guacamole.

Side items include black beans with pico de gallo, mix-mex fried rice, cilantro-lime rice, Latin-fried potatoes, borracho beans, and refried beans. Catering is available.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop is located in the Terrace Walk Plaza at 5621 E Fowler Ave. It is open 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (813) 644-5281, or visit fuzzystacoshop.com.

