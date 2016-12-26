Hernando Business digest for Dec. 30

ACCESS HEALTH CARE RECOGNIZES EMPLOYEES: Access Health Care recently recognized its employees at its Access Celebrates Excellent Service event, attended by almost 400 staff members at the Palace Grand on Dec. 9. The evening consisted of dinner, an awards ceremony and a drawing for prizes. Winners, who were nominated by fellow team members, were individually recognized for their hard work, spirit, teamwork, leadership, likability and dedication. Winners received a certificate, trophy and eight hours of paid time off. Winners included: Leslie Lawler, best attitude; Julie Erickson, best co-worker; Yarelys Rodriguez, best skills; Alyson Johnson, dirty job; Bethann Hunt, HIPAA Hero; Catherine Kohl, integrity; Deborah Haney, most dependable; Doreen Ruggiero, most hospitable; Sandra McMurchie, most humble; Debra Ludlow, most tactful; Nathan Glass, most teachable; Rose Fiore, participation; Tony Miranda, ray of sunshine; Joeline Watson, team player, and Diane Dearing, unsung hero. Shown is Lawler, right, with Maynard, the HIPAA Hippo.

Briefly

MY HOME ANGEL EARNS ACCREDITATION: For the third consecutive year, My Home Angel in Spring Hill has earned accredited member status with the National Home Watch Association, which was formed in 2009 to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. The business, owned by Tom and April Madonia, serves Hernando County and northern Pasco County. For information, visit myhomeangel.com.

Events

CHAMBER RIBBON-CUTTINGS: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have two ribbon-cuttings during the coming week:

• H&R Block, 13378 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill, noon Jan. 3. Call Carolyn Murphy, (352) 796-1040. Event includes the office's grand opening ceremony.

• Team M&M, at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville, noon Jan. 5. Call Melissa Philp, (352) 585-2969.

$50 INVESTMENT CLUB TO MEET: The $50 Investment Club will meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at the IHOP restaurant, 3660 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. The group is a partnership of members who pool as little as $50 each month to buy blue-chip and other highly rated, dividend-paying stocks. During the monthly meetings, on the first Wednesday of each month, the club discusses and compares information on stocks and votes on purchases and sales. For information, call John Spoerl, president, at (352) 597-7830 or Patrick Judd, treasurer, at (352) 397-3388.

If you have business announcements you would like to share with our readers, mail the details to Jean Hamilton, Business Digest, Hernando Times, 15365 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613-6174. You may also email items to jhamilton@tampabay.com or fax them to (352) 754-6133. Items may be edited for length and clarity. Photos are published as space permits; they will not be returned.