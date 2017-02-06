Hernando Business digest for Feb. 10

Business digest

Briefly

(photo: herbizdigest021017-A)

(photo: herbizdigest021017-B)

BECOME A SCORE VOLUNTEER: Residents are invited to put their business knowledge and skills to work in the community by becoming a Pasco Hernando SCORE volunteer. SCORE is dedicated to entrepreneur education and the success of small business. Whether someone has owned a small business, worked at a Fortune 500 company, is retired or currently employed, their business experience is needed to help small business owners succeed. For information, send email to Greg Kullman at greg.kullman@scorevolunteer.org.

Events

CHAMBER TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce's Technology Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 at the chamber's office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. The committee is for those who have a passion for technology and wish to foster growth in the technology industry in Hernando County. For information, call Rocco Maglio at (321) 987-0168 or visit hernandochamber.com.

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. New members are welcome. For details, call Lindsey Hack at (352) 796-6000, Phil Undestad at (352) 796-1451 or Eric Vanderham at 1-800-839-6328, ext. 4001.

DIPLOMAT COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce's Diplomat Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. For information, call Jean Harberts at (352) 796-0697.

CHAMBER RIBBON-CUTTING: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon-cutting for Mariner Palms Assisted Living, 5303 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill, at noon Feb. 15. Call Tina Flanagan, (352) 232-8343.

CHAMBER MEMBERSHIP MEETING: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have its August membership meeting at 7:15 a.m. Feb. 22 at Silverthorn Country Club, 4550 Golf Club Lane, south of Brooksville. The breakfast will be sponsored by Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Brooksville. The prepayment cost with breakfast is $15 online; $20 at the door. To RSVP, visit hernandochamber.com/events. For information, call (352) 796-0697.

LEADERSHIP HERNANDO RECRUITMENT EXTRAVAGANZA: People interested in participating in the upcoming Leadership Hernando program are invited to attend a Funplosion Recruitment Extravaganza from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Marker 48 Brewing, 12147 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. Those attending will be able to meet Leadership Hernando alumni and learn about the program. For information, call Rick Manuel, chairman, at (727) 835-4166 or Teri Nichols, alumni chairwoman, at (352) 796-6000.

Save the date

KEYS TO SUCCESS: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have its third annual Keys to Success business development series from March 20 to 24. Events include:

• B2B Expo, 1 to 7 p.m. March 20 at Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court, Spring Hill. Free.

• Building the Ultimate Business Plan workshop, 8 to 11 a.m. March 21 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. Free.

• The Price is Right workshop, 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 21 at the chamber office. Free.

• Chamber Membership Breakfast with speaker Crystal Smith, Shine Consulting CEO, 7:15 a.m. March 22 at Silverthorn Country Club, 4550 Golf Club Lane, south of Brooksville. Advance tickets are $15; $20 at the door.

• What Goes Up is Out of This World lunch-and-learn, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 at the chamber office. $10.

• CyberDefense workshop, 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 22 at the chamber office. Free.

• Gaining Customer Loyalty and Making Them Royalty workshop, 8 to 9:30 a.m. March 23 at the chamber office. Free.

• Legal Pitfalls for the Small Business Employer lunch-and-learn, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23 at the chamber office. $10.

• One + One Should Not Equal One workshop, 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 23 at the chamber office. Free.

• The Ghosts of Business Past, Present and Future workshop, 8 to 9:30 a.m. March 24 at PHSC Spring Hill Campus. Free.

• Series finale: Why Elevators Never Travel Horizontally and other Vertical Phenomena with speaker Mickey Smith, Oak Hill Hospital, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at PHSC's Spring Hill Campus. $15.

To RSVP or for information, visit hernandochamber.com or call (352) 796-0697.

CO-STARTERS WORKSHOP: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will host a 10-week program for those thinking about starting a business and for those ready to grow their existing businesses. The Co-Starters workshop will be from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning March 29 and continuing every Wednesday through May 31 at the chamber's office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. Facilitated by Kurt Glacy, president of LEVR Consulting, and Jennifer Koenen, CEO of EBS. The cost is $295 for all 10 sessions. Applications will be accepted through March 17. For information or to RSVP, visit hernandochamber.com or call (352) 796-0697.

Building skills

SMALL BUSINESS SEMINARS: Pasco Hernando SCORE is presenting a series of free small business seminars:

• Legal Structure for Small Businesses, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson.

• Using the Internet in Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey.

• How to Apply for a Business Loan, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, South Holiday Branch Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday.

• Marketing to Grow Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Regency Park Branch Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey.

• How to Apply for a Business Loan, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 28, Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.

• Internet Marketing, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 28, Zephyrhills Public Library, 5347 8th St., Zephyrhills.

To register and for information, visit pascohernando.score.org and click on the local workshops tab or call the SCORE office at (727) 842-4638.

If you have business announcements you would like to share with our readers, mail the details to Jean Hamilton, Business Digest, Hernando Times, 15365 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613-6174. You may also email items to jhamilton@tampabay.com or fax them to (352) 754-6133. Items may be edited for length and clarity. Photos are published as space permits; they will not be returned. Call (352) 848-1438.

Networking and mixers

• Nature Coast Business Professionals: 7:30 a.m. Feb. 10, IHOP restaurant, 3660 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Guests are welcome. Those attending may order from the menu. Call Dana Cutlip, (352) 293-4317.

• Connect B2B (Business to Business) Networking: 7 a.m. Feb. 13, Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. Free for chamber members, $5 for non-members. To register, visit hernandochamber.com or call (352) 796-0697.

• BNI Winning Edge: 7:15 a.m. Feb. 14, Northcliffe Baptist Church, 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. The cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call Dan Brown, (262) 676-2776.

• Keep It Local-Spring Hill/Brooksville Chapter: 7:45 a.m. Feb. 15, Spring Hill Diner, 3426 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill. Call Melanie Grossi, (352) 263-7749.

• Keep It Local — Hernando Business Professionals Chapter: 11:15 a.m., second, third and fourth Wednesday of each month, Beef 'O' Brady's, 14387 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Call Lauren Jolly, (352) 610-3435.

• BNI Leaders by Design: 7:15 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16, Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill. No cost for first time visitors. Call Chris Dyer, (352) 849-5353.