Hernando Business digest for Feb. 24

Briefly

FUNDRAISER TO BENEFIT FFA: During National Future Farmers of America Week, Feb. 17 to 26, Tractor Supply Co. stores in Florida are conducting an in-store fundraiser to benefit projects of local FFA chapters. Shoppers will have the opportunity to make donations as they check out. Donations will fund the Grants for Growing program, which supports Florida FFA chapters that are making a difference in their communities with unique and sustainable agricultural projects. In 2016, the program's first year, Grants for Growing raised more than $700,000, funding 374 grants. Earlier this year, FFA chapters submitted applications detailing how they will start or expand a project. Funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from greenhouses to aquaculture labs. Winning FFA chapter initiatives will be awarded grants in the spring. For information, visit ffa.org/grantsforgrowing.

EMPLOYERS NEEDED FOR JOB AND INTERNSHIP FAIR: Pasco-Hernando State College's career and testing services is seeking employers interested in participating in the Opportunity 2017 Hernando County Job and Internship Fair from 9 a.m. to noon April 6 at PHSC's North Campus, 11415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville. Local employers interested in advertising open positions and future opportunities will meet and greet job seekers from the community and PHSC students seeking employment and internships. For information, call Breanna Perry at (352) 797-5174 or send email to careerservices@phsc.edu. Job seekers interested in attending must preregister at jobfairphscnc2017.eventbrite.com/.

Events

FOOD DONATION EARNS DISCOUNT: BonWorth, 12987 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill, will offer a 15 percent discount on customers' total purchases when they make a food or monetary donation to benefit People Helping People through March 5. For information, call (352) 597-8264.

CHAMBER COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce's Training Committee will meet at 8 a.m. Feb. 28 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. For information about joining the committee, call Royce Decker, committee chairman, at (352) 796-0697.

BPW TO MEET: Business and Professional Women of Hernando County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the pool room at Atria Evergreen Woods, 7030 Evergreen Woods Trail, Spring Hill. The speaker will be Denise Schonwald, licensed mental heath counselor. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members, which includes dinner. To RSVP, call Dorothy Baudry at (917) 929-2442 or send email to Amy Bennett at abennett@accesshealthcarellc.net by Feb. 24. For information, visit BPWHernando.org.

BRAIN PROTECTION LECTURE: Get Healthy Brooksville, 1254 S Broad St., Brooksville, will present a free lecture, "Don't Lose Your Mind," at 6:30 p.m. March 2. Those attending will learn about nutrients scientifically proven to enhance and protect the brain, including Procera. There will be free refreshments and samples. To RSVP, call (352) 796-9798.

Building skills

SMALL BUSINESS SEMINARS: Pasco Hernando SCORE is presenting a series of free small business seminars:

• How to Apply for a Business Loan, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 28, Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.

• Internet Marketing, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 28, Zephyrhills Public Library, 5347 8th St., Zephyrhills.

To register and for information, visit pascohernando.score.org and click on the local workshops tab or call the SCORE office at (727) 842-4638.

