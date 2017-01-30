Hernando Business digest for Feb. 3

Business digest

Briefly

JIMMY JOHN'S OPENS: Jimmy John's sandwich shop — the first in Hernando County — opened Jan. 24 at 13211 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. The business, owned by Ryan Noruzi, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jimmy John's, founded in 1983 in Charleston, Ill., has built its reputation on serving fast and fresh sandwiches. Delivery is available in limited areas. For information, call (352) 592-7500.

BECOME A SCORE VOLUNTEER: Residents are invited to put their business knowledge and skills to work in the community by becoming a Pasco Hernando SCORE volunteer. SCORE is dedicated to entrepreneur education and the success of small business. Whether someone has owned a small business, worked at a Fortune 500 company, is retired or currently employed, their business experience is needed to help small business owners succeed. For information, send email to Greg Kullman at greg.kullman@scorevolunteer.org.

BOOK BENEFITS FOUNDATION: The printed edition of the 2017 Health Care Primer: The Fundamental Components of a New Revolution in Health Care is now published and available on Amazon.com. Written by Dr. Pariksith Singh, the printed edition is $5 with all proceeds benefiting the Auroveda Operating Foundation.

The publication is designed as a training manual for physicians and administrators who wish to understand the changes that are currently sweeping health care. The book was initially written by Singh, founder and CEO of Access Health Care, as a collection of essays to verbalize to his team what he felt about the changes in health care after researching journals and books on the subject.

Who's news

(herbizdigest020317-A)Physician appointed to commission: Oak Hill Hospital's Dr. Michael King was recently appointed to serve as a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians Commission on Education. His four-year term began Dec. 15. The commission is one of seven that direct academy policies and programs.

DOCTOR LECTURES AT SYMPOSIUM: Dr. Michael A. Pikos, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon and the founder of Coastal Jaw Surgery, recently spoke at the Versah Osseodensification World Symposium in Orlando. Pikos' offices are at 4372 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 2711 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor, and 8845 Hawbuck St., Trinity.

Events

CHAMBER CONNECTIONS POWER LUNCH: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly power lunch at noon Feb. 3 at Carrabba's Italian Grill, 12957 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. The lunch is open to the entire business community. Bring business cards and brochures for this fast-paced event. The cost is $15 prepaid online or $20 at the door. For information, call (352) 796-0697. To RSVP, visit hernandochamber.com.

CHAMBER RIBBON-CUTTING: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon-cutting for Keller Williams Realty Elite Partners/Donna Leonardo at noon Feb. 7 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. (585) 704-2880.

CHAMBER NETWORKING COMMITTEE MEETING: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce Networking Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at the chamber's office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. The committee, designed to increase the number of networking opportunities for businesses, meets to collaborate on ideas, and then decide as a group which ideas to implement. For information, call Ray Heter, committee chairman, at (352) 796-0697.

CHAMBER AFTER HOURS MIXER: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have its February After Hours Mixer at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Hogan Law Firm, 11031 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. The event is free. To RSVP, visit hernandochamber.com. For information, call Kristy Reinhardt, (352) 686-0334, or the chamber, (352) 796-0697.

LEADERSHIP HERNANDO RECRUITMENT EXTRAVAGANZA: People interested in participating in the upcoming Leadership Hernando program are invited to attend a Funplosion Recruitment Extravaganza from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Marker 48 Brewing, 12147 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. Those attending will be able to meet Leadership Hernando alumni and learn about the program. For information, call Rick Manuel, chairman, at (727) 835-4166 or Teri Nichols, alumni chairwoman, at (352) 796-6000.

Save the date

KEYS TO SUCCESS: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have its third annual Keys to Success business development series from March 20 to 24. Events include:

• B2B Expo, 1 to 7 p.m. March 20 at Pasco-Hernando State College Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court, Spring Hill. Free.

• Building the Ultimate Business Plan workshop, 8 to 11 a.m. March 21 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. Free.

• The Price is Right workshop, 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 21 at the chamber office. Free.

• Chamber Membership Breakfast with speaker Crystal Smith, Shine Consulting CEO, 7:15 a.m. March 22 at Silverthorn Country Club, 4550 Golf Club Lane, south of Brooksville. Advance tickets are $15; $20 at the door.

• What Goes Up is Out of This World lunch-and-learn, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 at the chamber office. $10.

• CyberDefense workshop, 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 22 at the chamber office. Free.

• Gaining Customer Loyalty and Making Them Royalty workshop, 8 to 9:30 a.m. March 23 at the chamber office. Free.

• Legal Pitfalls for the Small Business Employer lunch-and-learn, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23 at the chamber office. $10.

• One + One Should Not Equal One workshop, 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 23 at the chamber office. Free.

• The Ghosts of Business Past, Present and Future workshop, 8 to 9:30 a.m. March 24 at PHSC Spring Hill Campus. Free.

• Series finale: Why Elevators Never Travel Horizontally and other Vertical Phenomena with speaker Mickey Smith, Oak Hill Hospital, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at PHSC's Spring Hill Campus. $15.

To RSVP or for information, visit hernandochamber.com or call (352) 796-0697.

Building skills

SMALL BUSINESS SEMINARS: Pasco Hernando SCORE is presenting a series of free small business seminars:

• How to Apply for Nonprofit Grants, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson.

• Marketing to Grow Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Centennial Park Branch Library, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday.

• Pricing for Profit, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Land O'Lakes Branch Library, 2818 Collier Pkwy, Land O'Lakes.

• Financial Tips for Your Small Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Hugh Embry Branch Library, 14215 Fourth St., Dade City.

• Preventing Fraud in a Small Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, New River Branch Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel.

• Legal Structure for Small Businesses, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson.

• Using the Internet in Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey.

• How to Apply for a Business Loan, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, South Holiday Branch Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday.

• Marketing to Grow Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Regency Park Branch Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey.

• How to Apply for a Business Loan, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 28, Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.

• Internet Marketing, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 28, Zephyrhills Public Library, 5347 8th St., Zephyrhills.

To register and for information, visit pascohernando.score.org and click on the local workshops tab or call the SCORE office at (727) 842-4638.

Networking and mixers

• Nature Coast Business Professionals: 7:30 a.m. Feb. 3, IHOP restaurant, 3660 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Guests are welcome. Those attending may order from the menu. Call Dana Cutlip, (352) 293-4317.

• Connect B2B (Business to Business) Networking: 7 a.m. Feb. 6, Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. Free for chamber members, $5 for non-members. To register, visit hernandochamber.com or call (352) 796-0697.

• BNI Winning Edge: 7:15 a.m. Feb. 7, Northcliffe Baptist Church, 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. The cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call Dan Brown, (262) 676-2776.

• Networking for Chickens: 7:30 a.m. Feb. 7, Chick-fil-A, 13143 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. Call Tim Reed, (352) 683-3730.

• Keep It Local-Spring Hill/Brooksville Chapter: 7:45 a.m. Feb. 8, Spring Hill Diner, 3426 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill. Call Melanie Grossi, (352) 263-7749.

• Keep It Local — Hernando Business Professionals Chapter: 11:15 a.m., second, third and fourth Wednesday of each month, Beef 'O' Brady's, 14387 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Call Lauren Jolly, (352) 610-3435.

• BNI Leaders by Design: 7:15 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9, Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill. No cost for first time visitors. Call Chris Dyer, (352) 849-5353.