Hernando Business digest for Jan. 13

Business digest

Briefly

Hospital program recognized: The latest training skills program for Oak Hill Hospital's Graduate Medical Education program has been selected for the poster presentation program at the Marvin R. Dunn Poster Reception at the 2017 Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education's annual education conference in Orlando, March 9 to 12.

Business makes top list for 2016: Monster Transmission and Performance once again has been selected as one of Inc 500/5000's top U.S. companies for 2016. The business was a recipient of the award for the first time in 2013 and again in 2015. The Inc 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America. The companies are considered to be the best run, most innovative and most inspiring.

Free consultations available: The Small Business Development Center at the University of South Florida, in partnership with the Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce, offers business specialists Monday through Wednesday at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. The consultants are available at no cost to discuss business certification, international trade, marketing, accounting and taxes, and business planning. For information or to make an appointment, visit hernandochamber.com.

Who's news

(herbizdigest011317-A)Practitioner affiliates with cancer center: Elizabeth Morgan, advanced registered nurse practitioner and advanced oncology certified nurse, is now affiliated with Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers, Access Health Care's oncology arm. Morgan will practice at the center's office at 11373 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. For information, call (352) 597-4998.

Events

CHAMBER RIBBON-CUTTINGS: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have several ribbon-cuttings during the coming week:

• Skyline Investment Realty and Brown & Associates Law and Title, 11534 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, noon Jan. 13. Call Jeff Conway, (352) 508-6888, or Caroline Apostolos, (352) 340-2231.

• For Each 1 Reach 1, 7318 Sunshine Grove Road, west of Brooksville, noon Jan. 17. Call Lynette Mackey, (352) 556-2768.

• MaidPro, 10903 U.S. 19, Port Richey, noon Jan. 18. Call Michael Dash, (727) 819-2484.

CHAMBER TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce's Technology Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at the chamber's office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. The committee is for those who have a passion for technology and wish to foster growth in the technology industry in Hernando County. For information, call Rocco Maglio at (321) 987-0168 or visit hernandochamber.com.

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. New members are welcome. For details, call Lindsey Hack at (352) 796-6000, Phil Undestad at (352) 796-1451 or Eric Vanderham at 1-800-839-6328, ext. 4001.

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS SOCIAL: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals Group will host an After Hours Mixer at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Brooksville Brewing Co., 1320 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Young professionals looking for ways to be active and engaged in the community are invited. To RSVP, call Lindsey Hack at (352) 796-6000.

CHAMBER OPEN HOUSE: Chamber members and friends are invited to join the Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, staff and diplomats for an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. The event will include appetizers, drinks and entertainment. The event is free. To RSVP, visit hernandochamber.com or call (352) 796-0697.

BPW TO MEET: Business and Professional Women of Hernando County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the pool room at Atria Evergreen Woods, 7030 Evergreen Woods Trail, Spring Hill. The speaker will be Diane Friedberg, wellness coach. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Ticket includes dinner. To RSVP, call Dorothy Baudry at (917) 929-2442 or send email to Amy Bennett at abennett@accesshealthcarellc.net by Jan. 20. For information, visit BPWHernando.org.

Building skills

SMALL BUSINESS SEMINARS: Pasco Hernando SCORE is presenting a series of free small business seminars:

• Internet Marketing, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson.

• Using the Internet in Your Business, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Centennial Park Branch Library, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday.

• How to Really Start Your Own Business, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey.

• How to Apply for a Business Loan, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Regency Park Branch Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey.

To register and for information, visit pascohernando.score.org and click on the local workshops tab or call the SCORE office at (727) 842-4638.

Networking and mixers

• Nature Coast Business Professionals: 7:30 a.m. Jan. 13, IHOP restaurant, 3660 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Guests are welcome. Those attending may order from the menu. Call Dana Cutlip, (352) 293-4317.

• BNI Winning Edge: 7:15 a.m. Jan. 17, Northcliffe Baptist Church, 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. The cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call Dan Brown, (262) 676-2776.

• Keep It Local-Spring Hill/Brooksville Chapter: 7:45 a.m. Jan. 18, Spring Hill Diner, 3426 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill. Call Melanie Grossi, (352) 263-7749.

• Keep It Local — Hernando Business Professionals Chapter: 11:15 a.m., second, third and fourth Wednesday of each month, Beef 'O' Brady's, 14387 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Call Lauren Jolly, (352) 610-3435.

• BNI Leaders by Design: 7:15 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19, Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill. No cost for first time visitors. Call Chris Dyer, (352) 849-5353.