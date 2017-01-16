Hernando Business digest for Jan. 20

Business digest

Briefly

Checkers opens in Spring Hill: Shaji Joseph opened his second Checkers restaurant, at 4232 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, on Jan. 5. The soft opening will be followed by a grand opening in February. In January 2016, Joseph acquired the Checkers unit, which had been closed for eight years. He took the opportunity to reclaim the location and has been remodeling it since September to accommodate a single drive-thru service lane. The business will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week. For information, call (813) 283-7000.

Events

CHAMBER RIBBON-CUTTINGS: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have two ribbon-cuttings during the coming week:

• ATA Career Academy, 7351 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, noon Jan. 24. Call Kimberly Sabourin, (352) 684-3007.

• Riverside Restaurant, 7221 Shoal Line Blvd., Hernando Beach, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Call Mary Burnes, (352) 515-5587.

BPW TO MEET: Business and Professional Women of Hernando County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the pool room at Atria Evergreen Woods, 7030 Evergreen Woods Trail, Spring Hill. The speaker will be Diane Friedberg, a wellness coach. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Ticket includes dinner. To RSVP, call Dorothy Baudry at (917) 929-2442 or send email to Amy Bennett at abennett@accesshealthcarellc.net by Jan. 20. For information, visit BPWHernando.org.

CHAMBER MEMBERSHIP MEETING: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly membership meeting at 7:15 a.m. Jan. 25 at Silverthorn Country Club, 4550 Golf Club Lane, south of Brooksville. The breakfast will be sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters. The speaker will be former U.S. Rep. Richard Nugent. The prepayment cost with breakfast is $15 online or $20 at the door. To RSVP, visit hernandochamber.com/events. For information, call (352) 796-0697.

CHAMBER WORKSHOP FOR NONPROFITS: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will host a free workshop for nonprofit organizations, "Advancing Your Mission Through Financial Management," from 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. Speakers will include certified public accountants Nick Sisto and Randy Woodruff, with Suncoast CPA Group. To RSVP, visit hernandochamber.com or call (352) 796-0697.

Building skills

SMALL BUSINESS SEMINARS: Pasco Hernando SCORE will present a free small business seminar, "How to Apply for a Business Loan," at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Regency Park Branch Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey.

To register and for information, visit pascohernando.score.org and click on the local workshops tab or call the SCORE office at (727) 842-4638.

Networking and mixers

• Nature Coast Business Professionals: 7:30 a.m. Jan. 20, IHOP restaurant, 3660 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Guests are welcome. Those attending may order from the menu. Call Dana Cutlip, (352) 293-4317.

• BNI Winning Edge: 7:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Northcliffe Baptist Church, 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. The cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call Dan Brown, (262) 676-2776.

• Keep It Local-Spring Hill/Brooksville Chapter: 7:45 a.m. Jan. 25, Spring Hill Diner, 3426 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill. Call Melanie Grossi, (352) 263-7749.

• Keep It Local — Hernando Business Professionals Chapter: 11:15 a.m., second, third and fourth Wednesday of each month, Beef 'O' Brady's, 14387 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Call Lauren Jolly, (352) 610-3435.

• BNI Leaders by Design: 7:15 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill. No cost for first time visitors. Call Chris Dyer, (352) 849-5353.