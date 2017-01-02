Hernando Business digest for Jan. 6

Business digest

Briefly

Blog makes top 100 list: Feedspot, a modern RSS reader platform that allows users to keep up with news and content from multiple websites, has named the Florida Small Business Development Center at University of South Florida blog to its 2016 "Top 100 Small Business Blogs on the Web" list. "We have worked hard over the past two years to create content that our small business clients need, in the form of expert articles, video segments and downloadable info graphics," said Stacey Pierce-Dadd, marketing and communications officer at the USF center. The center serves entrepreneurs in Hernando, Pasco, Desoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Highlands, Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties. For information, visit SBDCTampaBay.com.

Who's news

(herbizdigest010617-A)Doctor affiliated with cancer center: Dr. Fadi E. Nakhl is now affiliated with Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers, Access Health Care's oncology arm. Nakhl will practice at the center's office at 11373 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. For information, call (352) 597-4998.

Events

CHAMBER RIBBON-CUTTINGS: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce will have four ribbon-cuttings during the coming week:

• Supercuts, 1417 Commercial Way, in the Nature Coast Common Shopping Center, Spring Hill, noon Jan. 6. Call Joanna Patterson, (352) 515-1081.

• Ginger Indian Cuisine, 13031 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill, noon Jan. 9. Call Arun Dhavamani, (352) 610-9975.

• Eli's Cafe, 2410 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, noon Jan. 10. Call Eli Sherman, (407) 808-2194.

• Derrill McAteer PA, 700 DeSoto Ave., Brooksville, noon Jan. 11. Call Derrill McAteer, (352) 593-5505.

DOWNTOWN BROOKSVILLE NOW: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce's Downtown Brooksville NOW group will meet at 8 a.m. Jan. 11 at Country Kitchen, 20133 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. Representatives from Visit Florida and Brooksville Main Street will provide updates. To RSVP, visit hernandochamber.com. For info, call Duane Chichester at (352) 796-2041.

CHAMBER WELCOME COMMITTEE: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce's Welcome Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. The group of volunteers mentors new members. For information, call Jean Harberts at (352) 796-0697.

OPERATION OUTREACH COMMITTEE: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce's Operation Outreach Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. For information, call Jean Harberts at (352) 796-0697.

DIPLOMAT COMMITTEE TO MEET: The Greater Hernando County Chamber of Commerce's Diplomat Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at the chamber office, 15588 Aviation Loop Drive, south of Brooksville. For information, call Jean Harberts at (352) 796-0697.

Building skills

SMALL BUSINESS SEMINARS: Pasco Hernando SCORE is presenting a series of free small business seminars:

• Building a Business Plan for a Successful Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Land O'Lakes Branch Library, 2818 Collier Pkwy, Land O Lakes.

• Legal Issues for Small Businesses, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at South Holiday Branch Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday.

• Preventing Fraud in a Small Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at Hugh Embry Branch Library, 14215 Fourth St., Dade City.

To register and for information, visit pascohernando.score.org and click on the local workshops tab or call the SCORE office at (727) 842-4638.

Networking and mixers

• Nature Coast Business Professionals: 7:30 a.m. Jan. 6, IHOP restaurant, 3660 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Guests are welcome. Those attending may order from the menu. Call Dana Cutlip, (352) 293-4317.

• BNI Winning Edge: 7:15 a.m. Jan. 10, Northcliffe Baptist Church, 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. The cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call Dan Brown, (262) 676-2776.

• Keep It Local-Spring Hill/Brooksville Chapter: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 10, Spring Hill Diner, 3426 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill. Call Melanie Grossi, (352) 263-7749.

• Keep It Local — Hernando Business Professionals Chapter: 11:15 a.m., second, third and fourth Wednesday of each month, Beef 'O' Brady's, 14387 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Call Lauren Jolly, (352) 610-3435.

• BNI Leaders by Design: 7:15 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 12, Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill. No cost for first time visitors. Call Chris Dyer, (352) 849-5353.