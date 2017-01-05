Hot ticket: Expect to pay $1,000 or more for seats to Alabama-Clemson game

TAMPA — Want tickets to Monday night's College Football Playoff championship between Alabama and Clemson?

Get ready to pay at least $1,000 — and possibly a lot more — on the resale market.

By comparison, that's several hundred dollars above what you'd likely pay for a cheap seat to see Hamilton on Broadway this weekend. But it's way below the $4,800 entry-level price to next month's Super Bowl in Houston.

Now in its third year, the College Football Playoff championship has much of the pomp and circumstance you would expect when big media and big sponsors roll into town.

There will be three days of free concerts, a pregame show and country stars Little Big Town singing the national anthem. As during the Republican National Convention, the historic Kress building in downtown Tampa is being turned into an exclusive party venue, this time by ESPN and Allstate.

But the game's top organizer does not pretend the event is something it's not.

"There is only one Super Bowl," says Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff. "We don't try to be a Super Bowl. We're different. We're college sports. ... We want it to have a college feel."

So the halftime show?

Don't think Beyoncé or Katy Perry.

Think marching bands.

Still, ticket prices on the secondary market have risen steadily this week, with resale websites demanding the price of a used car for the best seats.

"Off the charts," Hancock says of the ticket demand. "Probably the highest I've seen in my career."

The average ticket price rose from about $2,500 Tuesday to $3,400 Wednesday, according to TicketIQ, a resale aggregator based in New York.

Organizers have distributed about 71,000 tickets, with face values ranging from $450 to $650:

• 20,000 each went to Alabama and Clemson, making up about 60 percent of the total.

• About 4,000 were distributed through a random online drawing held over the summer. Each person selected in the drawing had the right to buy up to four tickets at face value. Most did.

• 3,000 — again, half to each team — were awarded through a system where fans of particular teams could sign up to reserve tickets months in advance of anyone knowing which two teams would be in the title game.

• A "relatively small number," according to Hancock, of premium ticket packages were made available to companies such as the Colonnade Group, a company based in Birmingham, Ala. Ranging in price from about $2,450 to $4,500, the packages include tickets, hotel rooms, pregame hospitality with drinks, gift bags, and, with some packages, access to former players or the chance to take photos on the field after the game.

Ticketmaster is the official "Fan-to-Fan Marketplace" of the game, offering verified tickets.

Scalping tickets has been legal in Florida since 2006, and when the Super Bowl was last in Tampa in 2009, about 300 independent middle-men, known as "hustlers" or "diggers," converged on the city. They put ads on Craigslist, talked to bartenders, hung around hotels and held up cardboard signs saying "I need tickets," then resold what they bought to brokers who did high-volume business.

This week, authorities cautioned prospective buyers to be wary.

"I would ask folks to be really careful if they get their tickets from any other source other than from us or the two schools," Hancock said.

Tampa Police Chief Eric Ward said he would discourage fans from buying tickets on the street. Plainclothes officers will be searching for con artists selling fakes. During the 2001 Super Bowl in Tampa, some fans paid scalpers game-ticket prices for what turned out to be tickets to the NFL Experience, the fan fest outside Raymond James Stadium. Monday's game has a similar fan fest, Playoff Fan Central, with its own tickets at the Tampa Convention Center.

"On the street, you're kind of taking matters in your own hands," Ward said.

Contact Richard Danielson at rdanielson@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3403. Follow @Danielson_Times