Housecalling vets come to Tampa Bay

VetPronto now offers veterinary care house calls for pets like this frisky feline. Photo courtesy of VetPronto.

Pet owners have a new option for veterinary care for their four legged, furry family members.

VetPronto offers house calls, providing in-home veterinary care from local veterinarians.

"Most pet owners don't even know that house calls are available, much less they're the same price as going to the vet," said Joe Waltman, CEO and co-founder.

In 2014, Waltman started VetPronto in San Francisco, and since that time, the company has provided care to more than 7,000 dogs and cats. VetPronto has now expanded to ten cities, and began offering services in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties late last year.

Waltman said he wanted to create a more convenient and less stressful way for pets to get high quality care, while also making it easy for pet owners.

"Often times, especially with cats, the stress caused by going to the vet does more harm than what they needed to go to the vet for in the first place," Waltman said.

VetPronto provides the same veterinary services that pet owners get from a traditional veterinary office. From the comfort of their home, dogs and cats can receive vaccinations, get wellness exams, be treated for sickness and diseases, and get necessary medications.

Pricing is listed online, and every house call is $150, regardless of condition, the size and species of the pet, the time of day, or the location.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 813-395-0539, or visit vetpronto.com.

