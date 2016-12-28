Hyde Park eatery offers a tasty way to get your veggies

Petta Brown is bringing traditional Thai cuisine to South Howard Ave. with the opening of her new restaurant concept, Noodle Kitchen and Market.

This is the second restaurant for Brown who also owns the Thai Gourmet Market in Town 'N Country.

"I am from Thailand and we have a healthy eating philosophy," Brown said. "So Noodle Kitchen will be gourmet, but fast and healthy."

After guests choose from a variety of noodles including low carb, rice and gluten free options, as well as seafood, tons of vegetables and sauces, they can stop by the spice bar to add their own touch to the dish.

"The way we cook veggies isn't the American way. We eat far more vegetables during the day than anyone so I know how to make them taste good. Some people don't like the taste of raw kale but I blanch it which takes the edge off," Brown said. "The way the menu is set up with the options, you can come five days in a row and have five different things."

One of those options is noodle soup made with bone broth, not to be confused with ramen noodles which is not gluten free.

"In Asia, in our culture, before MSG, we usually used bones to cook broth and we are a broth nation," Brown said. "We love soup. Traditionally is it supposed to be bone broth but people don't take the time because it takes overnight to cook. I am bringing that tradition back. I am bringing the old way of cooking back."

Joe Collier, owner of the Epicurean Hotel where Brown taught cooking classes, is a silent partner in the venture.

Noodle Kitchen and Market will open at 500 South Howard Ave., just a half of a mile down the road from the hotel, in the same strip as Pita Pit.

The market mentioned in the name references the merchandise available inside the restaurant including their sauces like Asian pear barbecue and pineapple chili.

Brown is planning for a mid January opening.

To stay updated and for more information visit, noodlekitchenmarket.com.