Lions Eye Institute is buying International Sight Restoration in Tampa

The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant & Research on Wednesday announced it was buying International Sight Restoration in Tampa. [Times file photo]

TAMPA – The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant & Research on Wednesday announced it was buying International Sight Restoration in Tampa, which will double the company in size, creating one the largest eye banks and distributors of corneas in the world.

With the acquisition, Tampa-based Lions Eye will increase its ocular tissue distribution network to about 80 countries, a release stated.

"This deal will bring sight to more people around the world because of Lions Eye Institute's large donation pool combined with ISR's vast distribution network," said the company's CEO, Jason K. Woody. "Additionally, surgeons and patients in the United States and internationally will benefit from our combined technological resources."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. It's unclear when the deal will close, but it's been in the process for about six months.

Lions Eye has offices across Florida, Louisiana and in Mexico. The company is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the recovery, evaluation and distribution of eye tissue for transplantation, research and education.