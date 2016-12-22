Looking for work? Tampa International Airport will hire 300 at a job fair in January

Tampa International Airport is hiring 300 people for concessions jobs in January. JIM DAMASKE | Times

Tampa International Airport will host is largest concessions job fair to date on Jan. 4.

Airport concessionaires will fill 300 positions for nearly 40 new stores and restaurants opening inside the airport's terminals early next year. This is the fifth job fair the airport has hosted to fill new jobs during the airport's concessions redevelopment program. The airport is undergoing $1 billion in renovations this year and next.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 4 in the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board room in the airport's main terminal.

Participants in the job fair include companies representing Ulele, Goody Goody, Burger 21, Cigar City, Fitlife Foods, Chick-fil-A and Illy Espressamente.

Available positions are hourly and include openings for baristas, cooks, line cooks, cashiers, prep personnel, station attendants, logistics specialists and operations supervisors.

In addition, local company Happy Grasshopper is hiring for 25 positions in 2017 in Safety Harbor.

Happy Grasshopper, an email marketing company, is offering jobs in the sales, content writing, software and marketing fields. In the past two years, the company has grown its workforce by more than 400 percent.