Lutz restaurant to offer traditional Cuban Food

This mural, created by artist Caren Clissett, adorns one of the walls in the new La Yuma restaurant in Lutz. Photo courtesy of La Yuma.

LUTZ — In the Cuban language, the term La Yuma is a reference for the United States. A new restaurant in Lutz is embracing the Cuban culture and the journey by sea and air to freedom that Cubans took to reach the United States.

La Yuma is owned and operated by renowned chef and restaurateur, Pepe Diaz, his wife, Tania Diaz, his daughter, Thania Diaz Clevenger, and son-in-law, Ashley Clevenger. Over thirty years ago, the Diaz family opened the Cuban restaurant, El Meson de Pepe, in Key West. Now, they are bringing Cuban American cuisine to the Tampa Bay area.

La Yuma offers traditional Cuban food, including many beef, chicken, pork and seafood dishes native to the Caribbean island. Menu items include Gambas a la Plancha, La Yuma's Cuban nachos, and Ropa Vieja. There are two, full service bars, one inside and one outside, that offer authentic Mojitos, Cuba Libre cocktails, and Pepe's homemade Sangria.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, and has live music on the weekends. Private parties, catering, and take out is available. Reservations can be made online or by phone.

La Yuma is located in the space formerly occupied by the Twisted Rooster Bar & Restaurant at 16411 N Florida Ave.

It is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday. For more information, call 813-374-8514, or visit facebook/layumarestaurant.

