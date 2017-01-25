Dow 20,000? It's already in rearview mirror of stock market investors keen for next big benchmark

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high of more than 20,000 on Wednesday, just five days into the presidency of Donald Trump. The historic level was sparked by bullish expectations of the latest corporate earnings and a White House push to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, cut taxes, trim regulations and jawbone U.S. companies to grow jobs in this country.

Anticipated for more than a month, the 20,000 market milestone added a fresh jolt of investor optimism into the U.S. economy. The emboldened Dow closed Wednesday at 20,069, up 156 points or just under 1 percent on the day.

Is Dow 20,000 a key benchmark for the stock market? In some ways, it's huge. It gives an economic good housekeeping seal of approval to a new Trump administration that's struggled thus far to focus on the most important matters. After the Dow cracked 20,000 on Wednesday morning, President Trump simply tweeted, "Great!"

In other ways, 20,000 is just another number on Wall Street's quest for more. As veteran investors burned by the mercurial market would say, tomorrow is just another day in which to exercise caution and common sense — and avoid irrational exuberance.

Worth noting: The soaring Dow means a lot less to the nearly half of American adults who do not invest in the markets. Last April, a Gallup annual poll showed that just 52 percent of Americans owned stocks in some fashion — as individual issues, mutual funds or self-directed 401(k) plans. This matched the lowest ownership level in Gallup's 19-year tracking of this measure. In 2007, just before the last big recession, 65 percent of American adults owned stocks.

Still, investors big and small react positively to such big, round record numbers. Like comfort food, Dow 20,000 is confirmation that things are feeling pretty darn good after some wrenching times. After all, the Dow hit rock bottom at 6,547 in March 2009 amid the Great Recession. Since then, the Dow has soared a remarkable 13,522 points — up more than 200 percent — in less than eight years to reach Wednesday's record high.

If the 20,000 figure sticks around, folks will quickly put it in their rearview mirror in pursuit of the next landmark barrier for the Dow to break.

"Forget Dow, 20,000. How about Dow 40,000 … by 2030," stated one euphoric headline earlier this month in Forbes — the magazine whose motto is "Capitalist Tool."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a stock market index created in 1896 by Wall Street Journal editor Charles Dow. Named after Dow and statistician Edward Jones, the index reflects how 30 large publicly owned U.S. companies, once known as "blue chip" or high-quality stocks, have traded during a standard trading session in the stock market. While a popular measure of the stock market, the Dow is known as a sentimental favorite, capturing far less of the broader measure of market activity than an index like the Standard & Poor's 500. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq index also hit record highs Wednesday.

The Dow's first round number record came in 1906 when it hit 100. It took until 1972 for the Dow to reach 1,000. On that day in November, the New York Times reported that many Wall Streeters considered the feat "the equivalent of the initial breaking of the 4-minute mile."

"This thing has an obvious psychological effect," one brokerage-house partner then told the newspaper. "It's a hell of a news item. As for the permanence of it — well, I just don't know."

Twenty-seven years later, it took a tech boom for the Dow to grow 10 times in size from 1,000 to 10,000 by 1999. Of course, that was the near the end of the crazed "dot-com" tech bubble (the markets collapsed in 2000) when, says CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall, investors suffered from "FOMO" — fear of missing out.

That is not the sentiment of investors today.

Wednesday's Dow 20,000 is only two times the index's size 18 years ago.

That's one reason the Dow appears to be rising so fast. Not all stock market milestones are equal. For the Dow now to merely double means it must climb to 40,000.

Just remember this all-too-familiar disclosure about the stock market. "Past performance is no guarantee of future results."

Contact Robert Trigaux at rtrigaux@tampabay.com. Follow @venturetampabay.