Health Insurance Innovations and WellCare are among the top Tampa Bay stocks of 2016

TAMPA

A tumultuous 2016 turned into a strong year for a majority of Tampa Bay stocks, though a smattering went through painful times.

If any theme emerged, it might be that health care companies rocked … while a couple of specialty finance companies rolled over.

Health Insurance Innovations, a Tampa insurance company that develops and administers short-term medical plans, topped the local field as the only stock to more than double in price, surging 166 percent.

"I'm very proud of what we have been able to achieve in 2016, and we're well positioned for future growth and an exciting 2017," Health Insurance's CEO, Gavin Southwell, said in a statement. "As the new administration makes changes to health care reform, our diverse product offering and ability to provide innovative products at an affordable price will continue to drive our growth."

With a strong beginning to the open enrollment period, the company last month raised its expectations of both revenue and profit for 2016.

The second-best-performing area stock of the year, WellCare Health Plans, could also make the argument that it's the story of the year. It's not often that what's already a multibillion-dollar company can post a 75 percent leap in its stock price in a year.

WellCare declined to discuss its full-year results as it hasn't closed the books yet. However, in November, CEO Ken Burdick said the fast-growing managed health care firm was still in the "early stages" of a multiyear growth plan and raised financial expectations for 2017.

The explosive growth has catapulted WellCare to become the second-most-valuable public company in the bay area with a market capitalization of more than $6 billion. It trails only Raymond James Financial, which has become a juggernaut in its own right, enjoying a 20 percent surge in its stock price this year to push its market cap close to $10 billion.

Another of the bay area's biggest companies, Tech Data Corp., absorbed the biggest acquisition in its history, helping its stock price catapult nearly 30 percent. Among other top area companies, restaurant chain owner Bloomin' Brands and electronics manufacturer Jabil also posted more modest gains, up about 7 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

On the opposite side of the spectrum were two troubled companies, both in the residential financing sector. Shares of Tampa-based mortgage banking firm Walter Investment Management tumbled 67 percent to make it the worst-performing stock of the year.

In a similar vein, LM Funding America, which provides funding for community associations, saw its stock price sliced in half as it was sued over allegedly deceptive trade practices and charging illegally high interest rates in debt collection.

Also ailing was TV and digital shopping giant HSN, down a stunning 32 percent for the year.

Nationally, the markets were up this year — and local stocks mirrored that trend, with 15 of the 23 stocks tracked ending on an up note and eight lagging in the market.

Among those dropping off the roster was Tampa-based TECO Energy, which was acquired by Nova Scotia-based Emera Inc.

To be included, a company had to be based in the Tampa Bay area with a beginning or ending stock price of at least $1 a share. Its stock also had to be publicly trading for the full year, which meant a couple of newbie stocks this year — like Manitowoc Foodservice and AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. — will have to wait through 2017 to be included in the next roundup.

