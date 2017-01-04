Mediterranean spot expands to Bay to Bay

Gengiz Khan Turkish Grill and Restaurant has extended to a new location at 3114 Bay to Bay Blvd., the former home of Grafitti Junktion. Photo by Ergin Tek

PALMA CEIA — Gengiz Khan Turkish Grill and Restaurant opened its doors on MacDill Avenue 11 years ago.

This week, the Mediterranean restaurant with a Turkish flair will hold a soft opening at a new location at 3114 Bay to Bay Blvd., in the former Graffiti Junktion.

It will operate in soft opening stages for two weeks, serving dinner only.

The original MacDill location will remain open for all meals, but will be closed on Tuesdays for the month of January.

Eventually, the original location will close and Gengiz Khan will just occupy the larger space on Bay to Bay.

"We've been doing very well and the old location is now too tight," said owner and chef Ergin Tek. "We've overgrown the original restaurant and deserve a better location."

Tek credits the restaurant's success to the fact that everything is made-in house with plenty of healthy options.

Since making the move to a nicer location, Tek also made some menu adjustments.

"It's really an upgraded version of our menu," Tek said. "We added some additional items as well."

A grand opening will be held once they test out the new spot and make sure everything is running smoothly.

For more information visit, gengizkhan.com.

