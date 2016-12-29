Mediterranean spot opens in New Tampa

The new Paramount Lebanese Kitchen offers a variety of Mediterranean fare. Photo courtesy of Paramount Lebanese Kitchen.

NEW TAMPA — On Nov. 19, a new Mediterranean restaurant opened its first location in the Tampa Bay area. Paramount Lebanese Kitchen offers a farm-to-table, casual dining experience that bridges the gap between fast food and healthy food items.

Paramount Lebanese Kitchen, which has three locations in the Orlando area, offers made-to-order Mediterranean fare. The restaurant uses sustainable, locally sourced, grass-fed, GMO and hormone-free meats, and locally sourced ingredients.

The large menu includes salads, a variety of hummus, rice bowls, sandwiches, shawarma and flat-bread style dishes. Sandwiches include chicken shawarma and falafel, and salads include tabbouleh and fattoush.

Some of the main courses offered are lamb, BBQ beef and kafta skewers. Family platters and vegetarian options are available, and there are weekend specials and a lunch menu.

Paramount Lebanese Kitchen is located at 18089 Highwoods Preserve Parkway, unit 4. For more information, call (813) 252-9370, or visit paramountfinefoodsusa.com.

