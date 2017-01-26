More Spectrum customers report mistaken fee on their bills

A mistaken $9.99 charge on customer bills appears to be more widespread than cable company Spectrum initially said. [Times file photo]

Spectrum says a mistaken fee added to some bills is no widespread problem. But the cable company may want to ask its own customers about that.

Nine additional Spectrum broadband customers contacted the Tampa Bay Times to complain about a $9.99 "wifi activation" fee the company charged them even though they said they did not add new service. This comes after a Tampa Bay Times story published Thursday about the complaints of four others who said they were charged the fee.

Previous coverage: Check your Spectrum bill — some say they were charged an improper wifi activation fee

All were long-standing customers of Bright House Networks and had received their Internet service from that company for years, long before the May 2016 acquisition of the company by Charter Communications. Spectrum is a Charter brand.

Spectrum spokesman Joe Durkin said the company waived the fee in the case of the first person to contact the Times, saying the charge had been made in error. But Durkin said the company has not received information indicating this is a widespread problem.

Customers are convinced otherwise.

Cathi Greene of Dunedin said she saw the charge on her December Spectrum bill and called the company to complain. She said the charge was deleted.

"I don't use Spectrum's wifi service," she said. "I have my own router."

John R. Kaleel of Redington Shores said he didn't notice the charge on his bill until the Times story and called Spectrum customer service Thursday to say he would refuse to pay the fee.

"I'll short-pay my bill," Kaleel said. "This is a rip-off."

It is still unclear why customers were being charged the fee. Durkin said Wednesday the company is investigating. But on Thursday, he indicated he still believed the situation was isolated to a few people who have contacted the Times.

"I can't talk in general terms," Durkin said.

He said one woman who contacted the Times, Tammy Sassin, had been charged the fee because she specifically signed up for Spectrum wifi service.

But Sassin said that was absolutely untrue. "This is really disturbing," she said.

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.

Contact William R. Levesque at levesque@tampabay.com. Follow @Times_Levesque.