New appointments at Strategic Property Partners and American Integrity are among this week's Tampa Bay business Movers & Shakers

Real Estate

Strategic Property Partners, the real estate firm backed by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Bill Gates' Cascade Investment, has made a number of hires and executive changes in recent months. SPP is responsible for the $3 billion redevelopment of 53 acres of downtown Tampa around Amalie Arena.

Bryan Moll is the executive vice president and director of development at SPP, and oversees master planning and programming efforts, as well as the entitlement, design, and development of SPP's residential, hospitality and retail portfolio. Moll joined SPP in October from The JBG Cos. in Washington D.C., where he was most recently a principal focused on complex, mixed-use development in Washington's urban neighborhoods. During his tenure at The JBG Companies, he managed the entitlement, design, development and disposition of numerous mixed-use projects throughout the D.C. metropolitan area.

Tim Johnson became SPP's chief financial officer in December, and oversees all financial and investment activities. Johnson spent 10 years at Kitson & Partners, a private real estate development company focused on sustainable master planned communities and retail centers across Florida. In his role as CFO at Kitson & Partners, Johnson was responsible for all aspects of corporate financial management including entity-level strategic planning and company growth initiatives, and management of existing investments and future investment activities.

Charlie Rollins is the senior vice president and director of construction and will oversee construction strategy and oversight. He joined SPP in January. Prior to SPP, Rollins was the senior vice president/director of construction at Samuels & Associates in Boston, where he oversaw construction of a 600,000-square foot mixed-use high rise and a 322,000-square foot, 30-story luxury residential tower. In his role with Samuels & Associates, Rollins was responsible for conceptual budgeting, design management, preconstruction planning, contract negotiations, and the management of all aspects of construction on behalf of the owner and its financial partner.

Insurance

Rick Tutwiler, a public adjuster with Tutwiler & Associates Public Adjusters of Tampa, has been appointed to the board of directors of the National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA). The association is focused on providing professional education, obtaining certification and promoting a code of conduct and ethics in public insurance adjusting.

Tutwiler also recently received the designation of WIND-Fellow, (WIND-F) from the Windstorm Insurance Network. The WIND Professional Designation Program has been established to recognize individuals that demonstrate professionalism and technical knowledge in the field of property and windstorm insurance claims.

Tampa-based American Integrity announced that insurance industry veteran Cory Brown has been selected as its chief financial officer. He will lead the company's accounting team and be part of the executive leadership team. Brown brings nearly two decades of expertise to American Integrity. Most recently, he served as chief financial officer of Medmal Direct Insurance Company in Jacksonville.

His experience also includes his role as CFO at Total Captive Solutions, a private risk retention, captive manager and third party adjuster in the medical malpractice market. Additionally, he held positions with the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance in Georgia.

Brown holds an undergraduate degree from Georgia Southern University and earned both his MBA and MS degrees from Georgia State University.

Entrepreneurs

Rebecca J. White, professor of entrepreneurship and director of the John P. Lowth Entrepreneurship Center at The University of Tampa, was recently awarded the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) Max J. Wortman Lifetime Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship.

The lifetime achievement award is presented in recognition of entrepreneurial achievement that encompasses the ideals of entrepreneurial activity. Only 13 individuals have previously received the award.

USASBE is the largest, independent, professional, academic organization in the world dedicated to advancing the discipline of entrepreneurship.

White joined UT in 2009. Since then she has led the revisions of the undergraduate entrepreneurship curriculum, the development and launch of an M.S. in Entrepreneurship and a wide range of co-curricular educational initiatives in entrepreneurship education.

Health Care

Kelli Edwards is the new owner/executive director of Care Resources, an Aging Life Care Association (ALCA) member serving Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Edwards has been a certified Care Manager since 1999, and brings more than 30 years of experience in the aging, mental health and disability fields. For the past 10 years she has been an advanced practice care manager with Chart Your Own Course, LTD Co. Today, she is the owner of that company, which changed its name to Care Resources LLC.

Edwards received her Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Florida and her internship was completed at Emory University in Atlanta, GA.

Education

Wayne R. Brantley, associate vice president for professional education at Bisk, is the Project Management Institute (PMI) Tampa Bay President for 2017. PMI Tampa Bay has over 1700 members representing companies of all sizes in the Tampa Bay area.

Brantley is a retired Air Force Veteran who has lived in Tampa Bay for the last 19 years. He also has taught as an adjunct for Villanova University and Florida Tech.