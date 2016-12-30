New appointments at Tampa Chamber, BayCare Health highlight this week's Tampa Bay businesss Movers & Shakers

Economic Development

The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce has selected Steve Bernstein to serve as chair-elect of its board of directors for 2017. Bernstein is the regional managing partner for the Tampa office of Fisher Phillips, a leading labor and employment law firm.

In the volunteer position, Bernstein will work closely with fellow chamber leaders and local business leaders to help determine priorities and implement strategies for connecting, enriching and expanding Tampa Bay's business community.

After serving as chair-elect in 2017, Bernstein is slated to become chair of the board of directors in 2018.

Health

BayCare Health System has named Dr. Tony Schuster vice president of physician services for Mease Countryside and Mease Dunedin hospitals.

Before joining BayCare, Schuster held a variety of leadership roles at Moffitt Cancer Center and Florida Hospital Tampa and was an executive physician coach for Studer Group. He is board certified in anesthesiology, medical management and clinical informatics.

Schuster is an honors graduate of the University of South Florida's Executive MBA Program. He earned his medical degree from Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine, and his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University.

He lives in Tampa with his wife Tricia and their two sons.

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point announces the appointment of Elisabeth M. Ferguson as director of its Surgical/Trauma ICU/Trauma Stepdown Unit. This unit compliments Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point's Level II Trauma Center.

Ferguson was promoted from her position as Nurse Manager, Medical Oncology/Progressive Care Unit. She has served in various capacities at HCA since 2013 while also maintaining her reserve status. She is a U.S. Army veteran serving eight years as a combat medic with a Forward Surgical Team. During that time she was a Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge of Advanced Trauma Life Support as well as a certified educator for the US Army.

Ferguson was trained in combat injuries, combat operations, and desert survival. She supported units that served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn. She worked in all capacities in the Forward Surgical Team including the operating room, surgical intensive care unit and even flight operations.

Ferguson holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix and an Associate of Science degree in Nursing from Harrison College in Indianapolis.

Access Health Care announces that Dr. V. Rao Emandi is now affiliated with Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers, Access Health Care's oncology arm. Dr. Emandi will practice at Advanced Cancer Treatment Centers' office at 14535 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville.

Emandi is a fellow of the American College of Radiation Oncology. He completed a residency in radiology at Christian Medical College in Vellore, Ind., followed by a fellowship in radiotherapy at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in New York, where he served as chief resident.

Emandi received his medical degree from Andhra University in Waltair, India. He has served his community as a practicing radiation oncologist since 1983. In 2012 he was named Physician of the Year by the Florida Association of Physicians of Indian Origin.

Law

Trenam Law is pleased to announce that Robert Buesing has been appointed to the board of directors for the Conn Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit that partners with organizations that provide social service and education programs for economically and environmentally challenged children and their families.

Buesing is a senior member at Trenam and has lent his leadership to several community organizations, particularly seeking to improve the lives of underprivileged youth. Currently, he serves on the boards of direcors for YMCA Tampa Metro, the Florida Alliance of YMCAs, Tiger Bay Club of Tampa Bay and the Florida Council of Economic Education. He also chairs the board of directors for The Children's Forum. Buesing is also active with the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County, serving on the board of directors, executive committee and as vice chair. He is also serving as the chair of the Childcare Executive Partnership.

At Trenam, Buesing focused his practice on construction law and government contracting, arbitration and eminent domain and condemnation. He joined the firm in 1977 and is a past co-chair of the Commercial Litigation Practice Group. He is a co-founder and past co-chair of the Hillsborough County Bar Association's Construction Law Committee.

Buesing earned both his undergraduate degree and law degree from the University of Wisconsin.

The Conn Memorial Foundation provides leadership support and grants to Hillsborough nonprofits that focus on education of children and youth in low-income neighborhoods.

Accounting

Sarah A. Ball has been admitted as partner with the accounting firm of Anderson Business Services Inc.

Ball joined the firm in 2005 and has experience in accounting, business consulting and tax. In her new role, Ball will manage engagements, coordinate staff development and quality control. Ball began her financial career in banking while in Wisconsin. She came to Florida in 2004 and graduated from University of South Florida in 2013.

Infrastructure

Professional infrastructure and environmental services firm Cardno has promoted Stephanie Fidler to the role of Natural Resources Southeast Business Unit Leader in Cardno's Americas Region.

In her new position, Fidler will manage the company's natural resources Southeast business unit, leading the implementation of its business plan and the company's involvement in a variety of projects for clients. She will also lead the unit's business development efforts, focusing on client relationship management, expansion recruiting and career development of staff.

Fidler brings more than 15 years' of broad professional experience in environmental consulting, project management and business development, most recently as the company's Eastern natural resources practice lead. She has project expertise in the natural gas transmission, renewable energy, water resources, mitigation/conservation banking, and private development industries.

Fidler received a bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech University. She will be leading a group with multiple service lines including environmental permitting, environmental impacts assessments, groundwater and surface water management, water supply, cultural resources, environmental restoration and natural resource management. She will report to Luke De Hayr, vice president and division operations director and will work out of the Riverview office.

