New appointments at the Tampa Bay Rays and WellCare Health Plans are among the latest Tampa Bay business Movers & Shakers

Sports

Tampa Bay Rays President Brian Auld announced several personnel changes within the organization. Among them:

• Bill Wiener, Jr. is now vice president, employee and community initiatives and will jointly oversee the newly-formed employee and community engagement department;

• Jennifer Lyn Tran has been promoted to vice president, human resources and organizational engagement and will jointly oversee the newly-formed employee and community engagement department;

• James Click has been promoted to vice president, baseball operations;

• and Brian Richeson is now vice president, corporate partnerships.

In other moves: Jeff Tanzer is now senior director, ticket sales & service and will oversee the ticket sales and service department; Eric Weisberg is now senior director, marketing & creative services and will oversee the newly formed creative services department; Jonathan Erlichman has been promoted to director, analytics; Matt Fitzpatrick has been promoted to director, ticket services & technology; Warren Hypes has been promoted to director, creative services; Josh Muirhead has been promoted to director, season ticket services; and Graham Tyler has been promoted to director, baseball operations.

Health Care

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has named Timothy Trodden as senior vice president, chief human resources officer. Trodden is responsible for creating an overarching people strategy that supports enterprise-wide priorities. He reports to WellCare's CEO Ken Burdick and serves as a member of the executive leadership team.

Trodden was most recently the head of human resources and corporate enterprise functions for Johnson & Johnson where he led overall HR and talent strategy. He held other HR leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson over his 16 years with the company.

Trodden holds a bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University and a master's degree in human resources management from Rutgers University. He also completed Wharton's Executive Development Program.

Scott R. Harding is the new vice president of facilities and construction for BayCare Health System.

In his new role, he is responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the health system's 14 hospitals and hundreds of other facilities as well as the design and construction of all new facilities.

For the past eight years, Harding was vice president of facilities and support services for the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill., where he was responsible for 4.5 million square feet of buildings, 4,000 acres and more than 500 employees.

Prior to joining Carle, he worked for Jones Lang LaSalle, a real estate and development firm in Miami, where his duties included overseeing major construction projects for three South Florida hospital systems. In previous roles, Harding was vice president of the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago and director of two hospitals.

Real estate

Premier Sotheby's International Realty announces the addition of Nikky Yang Victorino to the firm's Belleair Bluffs office located at 321 Indian Rocks Road North.

Victorino was born in Taiwan and raised in the Dominican Republic, before moving to the United States in 1991 to attend Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C., where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish.

Before beginning her real estate career, Victorino spent 12 years in the apparel business.

Law

The law firm of Trask Daigneault, LLP, announces the addtion to the firm of attorney David E. Platte. Platte focuses his practice in the areas of real estate transactions, business transactions, wills, trusts and probate. In addtion, he has served as a circuit court mediator for more than 20 years.

Platte, who also has practiced law in Colorado and Iowa, earned his BA degree, summa cum laude, from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. He received his juris doctorate degree, with honors, from the University of Florida College of Law.

Casinos

Joe Lupo has been named president of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa. He will be responsible for all operations and management for the complex, which includes one of the largest casinos in the nation, as ranked by the number of gaming positions.

Lupo follows longtime Seminole Hard Rock Tampa President John Fontana, who has been named president of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, a new company set up to increase the coordination and consolidation of certain staff functions at Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International.

Lupo comes to Seminole Hard Rock Tampa after three decades with Boyd Gaming, where most recently he served as senior vice president of operations overseeing gaming, marketing and entertainment at Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Originally from Stow, Ohio, Lupo is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.