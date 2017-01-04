Painting with a Twist adds Wesley Chapel location

Painting With A Twist expects to open a new location in Wesley Chapel later this year. Photo courtesy of Painting With A Twist.

WESLEY CHAPEL — In October 2011, friends Michelle Beres and Sharon Reis, opened Painting with a Twist in Trinity, then they opened a second location in Carrollwood in July 2014.

Now, Beres and Reis, are expanding to Wesley Chapel, with a third location slated for a grand opening in early February.

At Painting with a Twist, instructors provide step-by-step guidance to painters while they create their own canvas painting to take home.

The studio offers open classes for adults and kids ages 7 and up, as well as private parties. Studio space can be reserved for occasions such as birthday parties, bridal showers, and corporate events.

Beer and wine can be brought into the studio for ages 21 and up.

Each month, the studios hold their Painting with a Purpose fundraising event. Proceeds from this event are donated to local non-profit organizations. Beres said this event is very important to her and Reis personally, as well as to the Painting with a Twist organization as a whole.

Painting with a Twist is a Louisiana based franchise co-founded by Renee Maloney. On Jan, 4, Maloney appeared on the CBS show Undercover Boss. To celebrate this event, Beres and Reis held special watch parties at their two locations.

Painting with a Twist's Wesley Chapel location is at Eagle Plaza, 1924 Oak Grove Blvd. For more information, call (813) 591-2163, or visit paintingwithatwist.com/wesley-chapel.

