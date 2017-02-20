weather unavailableweather unavailable
Pasco Business digest for Feb. 24

  • By Jean Hamilton, Times Staff Writer

Monday, February 20, 2017 5:00am

HOSPITAL TO OFFER CARDIOPULMONARY REHAB: Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey has begun offering cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, a medically supervised exercise and education program of care for patients who are recovering from a heart event or procedure or who have chronic respiratory problems. For information, call (727) 859-4720.

PET PARADISE TO OPEN NEW LOCATION: Pet Paradise, a pet boarding, day care and grooming resort, is breaking ground on its 28th location at 2270 Cypress Ridge Blvd., Wesley Chapel. The state-of-the-art pet resort is scheduled to open in August. For information, visit petparadise.com.

SINGHS OPEN NEW OFFICE: Drs. Anjali and Sunanda Singh recently announced the opening of their new practice at 14153 Yosemite Drive, Suite 101, Hudson. Anjali Singh practices adult and pediatric dermatology, cosmetic dermatology and dermatologic surgery. She is a board-certified dermatologist. Sunanda Singh is a fellowship-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon who specializes in plastic and reconstructive hand and cosmetic surgeries. For information, call (727) 222-0806.

CHILD CARE PROVIDER RECOGNIZED: Bimal Bhojani, owner and operator of Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy of Wesley Chapel, was named first runner-up for public television station WEDU's "Be More Positive" award. Bhojani was nominated for his donation to the Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando's wait list for subsidized child care. Last spring, Bhojani donated more than $90,000 worth of scholarships, enabling 10 children from Pasco County to be removed from the waiting list for school readiness services at the coalition's early learning center.

HOSPITAL RESIDENTS ANNOUNCED: Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point's Department of Graduate Medical Education recently introduced its fourth class of internal medicine residents. The incoming intern class includes: Arun Abraham, Melissa Bradshaw, Wilco Civil, Andrea Edwards, Tanner Jay, Robert Kleyman, Evan Lindbergh, Jim McAleer, Mitul Patel, James Redinski, Anthony Silibi, Anna Schepcoff, Kevin Silva, Aleksey Tsarevskiy and Jung Yoon. The program is under the direction of Dr. Michael S. Strobbe.

DOCTOR LECTURES AT SYMPOSIUM: Dr. Michael A. Pikos, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon and the founder of Coastal Jaw Surgery, recently lectured on guided full arch immediate implant reconstruction at the University of South California's 42nd annual International Periodontal and Implant Symposium in Los Angeles. Pikos' offices are at 4372 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 2711 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor, and 8845 Hawbuck St., Trinity.

CO.STARTERS: The Pasco Economic Development Council and the West Pasco Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor the next session of Co.Starters, a nationally renowned program that helps entrepreneurs turn an idea into a new business in 10 weeks, beginning March 2 and running through May 4. The program will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Marchman Technical College, 7825 Campus Drive, New Port Richey. The cost is $295. Registration deadline is 4 p.m. Feb. 24. To register or for information, visit smartstartpasco.com/costarters.

REVERSE TRADE SHOW: Pasco County's purchasing department will host the inaugural Pasco County Reverse Trade Show for local vendors interested in doing business with Pasco County government from 1 to 4 p.m. March 2 at the Land O'Lakes Recreation Complex, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes. The event is designed to allow suppliers, contractors and other company representatives to meet with staff from several Pasco County government departments in one place. Registration is free. To register, send email to Christine Davis at cdavis@pascocountyfl.net.

LUNCH AND LEARN FOR EMPLOYERS: Pasco-Hernando State College will host an open-to-all Lunch and Learn event for local employers from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 16 at its West Campus, 10230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey. Employers will participate in a panel discussion and learn the benefits of hiring an individual with a disability, including tax benefits, wage reimbursements and training assistance. For information, call Jackie Eden, PHSC assistant director of career and testing services, at (727) 816-3334. To RSVP, visit inclusionworkslunchandlearn.eventbrite.com .

SMALL BUSINESS SEMINARS: Pasco Hernando SCORE is presenting a series of free small business seminars:

• How to Apply for a Business Loan, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 28, Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.

• Internet Marketing, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 28, Zephyrhills Public Library, 5347 8th St., Zephyrhills.

To register and for information, visit pascohernando.score.org and click on the local workshops tab or call the SCORE office at (727) 842-4638.

If you have business announcements you would like to share, mail the details to Jean Hamilton, Business Digest, Pasco Times, 11321 U.S. 19, Port Richey, FL 34668. You may also email items to jhamilton@tampabay.com or fax them to (352) 754-6133. Submitted items may be edited for length and clarity. Photos are published as space permits; they will not be returned. Call (352) 848-1438.

• Trinity Positive Business Network: 8:30 a.m. Mondays at Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Call Tony Nalli at (727) 858-7907.

• Women's Connection of New Port Richey: 11:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month (September through May) at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Cost is $15 and includes lunch and a speaker. To RSVP, call Linda at (727) 856-4042 or Anita at (727) 863-2126.

• BNI Outlook to Success: 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Verizon Event Center, 8718 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey. Cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call (727) 815-7744.

• East Pasco Networking Group: 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at Village Inn, 5214 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. Call Nils Lenz at (813) 782-9491.

• Suncoast Women in Networking: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Beef'O'Brady's, 5546 Main St., New Port Richey. Suncoast WIN is a group of professional businesswomen. Membership is $10 per year. Call Myrtle at (727) 934-9993.

• West Pasco Business Association: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 2150 Seven Springs Blvd., Trinity. The group is made up of professionals who promote each other's businesses. Visit westpascobusinessassociation.com.

• Trinity Business Association: 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Fox Hollow Country Club, 10050 Robert Trent Jones Parkway. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Cost is $12. Call Ginny Pierce at (727) 433-4073.

• BNI Platinum: 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Heritage Harbor Golf & Country Club, 19502 Heritage Harbor Parkway, Lutz. Call Bob Nixon at (813) 263-5632.

• Pasco Business Connections: 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Broken Yolk, 3350 Grand Blvd., Holiday. Email noworries@tampabay.rr.com.

• Wednesday Morning Networking Group: 7:30 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Hungry Harry's Family Bar-B-Que, 3116 Land O'Lakes Blvd. A short networking presentation will be followed by a chance for all attendees to do a 30-second commercial. The event sponsor is Proly, Laporte & Mulligan P.A. Cost is $7 and includes breakfast. Call the Central Pasco Chamber of Commerce at (813) 909-2722.

• Keep It Local-Trinity Chapter: 8 a.m. Wednesdays at Havana Dreamers Cafe, 3104 Town Ave., Trinity. (813) 405-7815.

• Pasco Aging Network: 8 to 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month. Location changes each month. For information or to RSVP, visit pascoagingnetwork.org. PAN is a coalition of agencies and private providers of elder services in Pasco.

• Keep It Local-Wesley Chapel Chapter: 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Lexington Oaks Golf & Country Club, 26133 Lexington Oaks Blvd., Wesley Chapel. (813) 405-7815.

• Keep It Local-Christian Women's Network Chapter: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Direction Connection, 2632 U.S. 19, Holiday. (813) 405-7815.

• Free Networking International: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Cantina Laredo, 2000 Piazza Ave., Building 4, Suite 170, Wesley Chapel (at the Shops at Wiregrass). Attendees pay for their own lunch. Call Martine Duncan at (813) 929-6816.

• Keep It Local-New Port Richey Chapter: 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Direction Connection, 2632 U.S. 19, Holiday. (813) 405-7815.

• Keep It Local-Odessa/Trinity Chapter: 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., Trinity. (813) 405-7815.

• West Pasco Business Network: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Hibachi Buffet, 10421 U.S. 19, Port Richey. Call Joanne Grassi at (727) 856-9595.

• BNI Eagles: 7:15 a.m. Thursdays at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call Clay Henderson at (727) 534-5191.

• BNI Referral Connection: 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursdays at Vallarta's Mexican Restaurant, 22948 State Road 54, Lutz. Call Rob Hamilton at (813) 431-5887.

• Christian Business Connections of Central Pasco: 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. Thursdays at Quail Hollow Golf Club, 6225 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel. Cost of $9 per meeting, includes breakfast and beverages. Annual membership dues are $100. Call Rene Van Hout at (813) 300-7511.

• Trinity/West Pasco Chapter of NPI: 7:45 a.m. Thursdays at IHOP, 10740 State Road 54, New Port Richey. Call Rob Marlowe at (727) 847-2424.

• Networking For Your Success: 8 a.m. Thursdays at Lexington Oaks Country Club, 2615 Lexington Oaks Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Cost is $5 and includes a continental breakfast. Annual membership is $79. Call Matt at (813) 782-1777.

• Women-n-Charge: 11:30 a.m. on the first Friday of each month, Pebble Creek Country Club, 10550 Regents Park Dr., Tampa. Cost is $15 for members in advance, $18 for guests and at the door. Call Judy at (813) 600-9848.

