Pasco Business digest for Feb. 3

Business digest

Briefly

BECOME A SCORE VOLUNTEER: Residents are invited to put their business knowledge and skills to work in the community by becoming a Pasco Hernando SCORE volunteer. SCORE is dedicated to entrepreneur education and the success of small business. Whether someone has owned a small business, worked at a Fortune 500 company, is retired or currently employed, their business experience is needed to help small business owners succeed. For information, send email to Greg Kullman at greg.kullman@scorevolunteer.org.

MEDICAL CENTER RECOGNIZED: Gulf Coast Medical Center recently met all criteria for laboratory accreditation by COLA, a national health care accreditation organization. Accreditation is given only to laboratories that apply rigid standards of quality in day-to-day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing, and pass an on-site laboratory survey. The center has two locations in Port Richey, one in Hudson and one in Spring Hill. For information, visit gcmc1.com or call (727) 868-2151.

SPONSORS NEEDED FOR NETWORKING FESTIVAL: The Pasco Economic Development Council is looking for sponsors for its 15th annual NetFest networking festival, which will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Starkey Ranch, 2500 Heart Pine Avenue, Odessa.

The event, with a Western theme, is a chance to wear blue jeans, plaid shirts and cowboy hats for a casual night of food, drink, music and networking.

Tickets are $35 for Pasco EDC investors and guests; $45 for others. Sponsorships levels include: Cowboy for $500, Trail Boss for $1,000 and Cattle Baron for $2,000. Sponsors may assemble a team to participate in the sponsors-only chili cook-off. For information, contact Suzanne at (813) 926-0829 or Suzanne@pascoedc.com.

Who's news

DOCTOR LECTURES AT SYMPOSIUM: Dr. Michael A. Pikos, a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon and the founder of Coastal Jaw Surgery, recently spoke at the Versah Osseodensification World Symposium in Orlando. Pikos' offices are at 4372 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 2711 Tampa Road, Palm Harbor, and 8845 Hawbuck St., Trinity.

Events

POP-UP BOUTIQUES IN TRINITY: Ten LuLaRoe consultants will have pop-up boutiques from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Trinity Meeting Center, 7813 Mitchell Blvd., in the Trinity Commons Plaza, New Port Richey. For information, call (727) 375-9700.

FITNESS CENTER TO HOST FREE FAMILY EVENT: Infinity Fitness and Beyond, 6652 Ridge Road, Port Richey, will host a free Pasco Family Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4. The event includes free food, activities and gifts from vendors. All funds raised through sponsorships and vendor fees will benefit the youth of the Eckerd Challenge program. For information, call (352) 263-5996.

Building skills

SMALL BUSINESS SEMINARS: Pasco Hernando SCORE is presenting a series of free small business seminars:

• How to Apply for Nonprofit Grants, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson.

• Marketing to Grow Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Centennial Park Branch Library, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday.

• Pricing for Profit, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Land O'Lakes Branch Library, 2818 Collier Pkwy, Land O'Lakes.

• Financial Tips for Your Small Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Hugh Embry Branch Library, 14215 Fourth St., Dade City.

• Preventing Fraud in a Small Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, New River Branch Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel.

• Legal Structure for Small Businesses, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Hudson Regional Library, 8012 Library Road, Hudson.

• Using the Internet in Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main St., New Port Richey.

• How to Apply for a Business Loan, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, South Holiday Branch Library, 4649 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday.

• Marketing to Grow Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Regency Park Branch Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey.

• How to Apply for a Business Loan, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 28, Spring Hill Branch/Harold G. Zopp Memorial Library, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.

• Internet Marketing, 5 to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 28, Zephyrhills Public Library, 5347 8th St., Zephyrhills.

To register and for information, visit pascohernando.score.org and click on the local workshops tab or call the SCORE office at (727) 842-4638.

If you have business announcements you would like to share, mail the details to Jean Hamilton, Business Digest, Pasco Times, 11321 U.S. 19, Port Richey, FL 34668. You may also email items to jhamilton@tampabay.com or fax them to (352) 754-6133. Submitted items may be edited for length and clarity. Photos are published as space permits; they will not be returned. Call (352) 848-1438.

Networking and mixers

• Trinity Positive Business Network: 8:30 a.m. Mondays at Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Call Tony Nalli at (727) 858-7907.

• Women's Connection of New Port Richey: 11:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month (September through May) at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Cost is $15 and includes lunch and a speaker. To RSVP, call Linda at (727) 856-4042 or Anita at (727) 863-2126.

• BNI Outlook to Success: 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Verizon Event Center, 8718 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey. Cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call (727) 815-7744.

• East Pasco Networking Group: 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at Fresh Country Cafe, 5518 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. Call Nils Lenz at (813) 782-9491.

• Suncoast Women in Networking: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Beef'O'Brady's, 5546 Main St., New Port Richey. Suncoast WIN is a group of professional businesswomen. Membership is $10 per year. Call Myrtle at (727) 934-9993.

• West Pasco Business Association: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 2150 Seven Springs Blvd., Trinity. The group is made up of professionals who promote each other's businesses. Visit westpascobusinessassociation.com.

• Trinity Business Association: 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Fox Hollow Country Club, 10050 Robert Trent Jones Parkway. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Cost is $12. Call Ginny Pierce at (727) 433-4073.

• BNI Platinum: 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Heritage Harbor Golf & Country Club, 19502 Heritage Harbor Parkway, Lutz. Call Bob Nixon at (813) 263-5632.

• Pasco Business Connections: 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Broken Yolk, 3350 Grand Blvd., Holiday. Email noworries@tampabay.rr.com.

• Wednesday Morning Networking Group: 7:30 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Hungry Harry's Family Bar-B-Que, 3116 Land O'Lakes Blvd. A short networking presentation will be followed by a chance for all attendees to do a 30-second commercial. The event sponsor is Proly, Laporte & Mulligan P.A. Cost is $7 and includes breakfast. Call the Central Pasco Chamber of Commerce at (813) 909-2722.

• Keep It Local-Trinity Chapter: 8 a.m. Wednesdays at Havana Dreamers Cafe, 3104 Town Ave., Trinity. (813) 405-7815.

• Pasco Aging Network: 8 to 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month. Location changes each month. For information or to RSVP, visit pascoagingnetwork.org. PAN is a coalition of agencies and private providers of elder services in Pasco.

• Keep It Local-Wesley Chapel Chapter: 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Lexington Oaks Golf & Country Club, 26133 Lexington Oaks Blvd., Wesley Chapel. (813) 405-7815.

• Keep It Local-Christian Women's Network Chapter: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Direction Connection, 2632 U.S. 19, Holiday. (813) 405-7815.

• Free Networking International: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Cantina Laredo, 2000 Piazza Ave., Building 4, Suite 170, Wesley Chapel (at the Shops at Wiregrass). Attendees pay for their own lunch. Call Martine Duncan at (813) 929-6816.

• Keep It Local-New Port Richey Chapter: 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Direction Connection, 2632 U.S. 19, Holiday. (813) 405-7815.

• Keep It Local-Odessa/Trinity Chapter: 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Seven Springs Golf & Country Club, 3535 Trophy Blvd., Trinity. (813) 405-7815.

• West Pasco Business Network: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Hibachi Buffet, 10421 U.S. 19, Port Richey. Call Joanne Grassi at (727) 856-9595.

• BNI Eagles: 7:15 a.m. Thursdays at Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Cost is $10 and includes breakfast. Call Clay Henderson at (727) 534-5191.

• BNI Referral Connection: 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursdays at Vallarta's Mexican Restaurant, 22948 State Road 54, Lutz. Call Rob Hamilton at (813) 431-5887.

• Christian Business Connections of Central Pasco: 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. Thursdays at Quail Hollow Golf Club, 6225 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel. Cost of $9 per meeting, includes breakfast and beverages. Annual membership dues are $100. Call Rene Van Hout at (813) 300-7511.

• Trinity/West Pasco Chapter of NPI: 7:45 a.m. Thursdays at IHOP, 10740 State Road 54, New Port Richey. Call Rob Marlowe at (727) 847-2424.

• Networking For Your Success: 8 a.m. Thursdays at Lexington Oaks Country Club, 2615 Lexington Oaks Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Cost is $5 and includes a continental breakfast. Annual membership is $79. Call Matt at (813) 782-1777.

• Women-n-Charge: 11:30 a.m. on the first Friday of each month, Pebble Creek Country Club, 10550 Regents Park Dr., Tampa. Cost is $15 for members in advance, $18 for guests and at the door. Call Judy at (813) 600-9848.